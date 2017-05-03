Cde Chinx finally gets promised house

Cde Chinx who was admitted to West End Hospital in Harare and was rumoured to have died on several occasions last week, managed to attend a handover ceremony of a house built by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) and its partners in his honour yesterday.

First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe officiated at the handover ceremony.

Zima chairman, Joseph Nyadzayo said he personally invested $30 000 into the four-bedroomed house in Sentosa after honouring Cde Chinx with a Lifetime Achievement award in 2014.

He said the stand was bought for $15 000 while material came from partners like ZESA, Dr Ignatius Chombo, Gen Douglas Nyikayaramba, Mr Brian Makwavarara, Mr Khan, Dr Joice Mujuru, Sakunda, NMB bank and Forestry Commission among others. The Zimbabwe Republic Police built the house for free as part of its community social responsibility while Dr Grace Mugabe donated cement. – Online