Cde Chinx to finally get promised house

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

PERHAPS spurred on by Dickson “Cde Chinx” Chingaira’s recent pictures and videos of the Roger confirm hit maker terribly unwell, the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) will tomorrow hand him the house they promised three years ago.

Maybe what is weighing on the mind of Zima chairman Joseph Nyadzayo is that Cde Chinx, God forbid, might die without setting foot in the house.

However, with the state of Cde Chinx’s health it will be a long time, if ever he will, set foot in the four-bedroomed house, a tribute to him for his long service to the local music scene.

“I want him to see what we have done, what Zimbabweans some of whom have never met him or interacted with him, have done. If all Zimbabweans; fans of Cde Chinx, music lovers and Zimbabweans as a whole join me in prayer for the speedy recovery of this man, I would be very grateful,” said Nyadzayo to our sister paper the Sunday Mail.

He was talking about this during a tour of the finished house located at 17 Takley Road, Sentosa, Mabelreign in Harare.

The handover had become uncertain given the record of some unfulfilled promises to artists by various people as part of their grandstanding antics.

Many artistes have died without enjoying the fruits of their labour or even being appreciated when they are alive.

At least Zima is fulfilling the promise they made to Cde Chinx, but there are some people out there who have used the names of Zimbabwe’s most famous people for their own mileage.

Until today gospel legend Mechanic Manyeruke has not received the unsolicited Jaguar that he was promised ironically three years ago when he was celebrating 40 years in music.

He still says he is haunted by the fake promise made by Pride Africa Network official Shepherd Sirewu.

It seems that people play lip service to appreciating artistes and our icons because when it comes to walking the talk, they shy away from the responsibility, according to Nyadzayo.

“Begging for help is painful. Sometimes people say yes, when they actually mean no. Their words and body language speak different things. In the beginning I was excited, I thought it would be quick,” said Nyadzayo to our sister paper The Sunday Mail.