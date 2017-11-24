Cde Mnangagwa warns against revenge

Tendai Rupapa, Harare Bureau

President-designate Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has called on the nation to desist from any retribution by taking advantage of the current situation to settle political and social scores outside the ambit of the law.

In a statement released yesterday, Cde Mnangagwa said people should remain peaceful, as any form of vengeance was not in the spirit of ubuntu/unhu.

“As you are aware, in the last few months leading to this day, the political situation in our country has been quite fluid, culminating in the resignation of our former Head of State, His Excellency President RG Mugabe,” he said.

“We are currently working on transitional arrangements which will lead to the dispensation which is to unfold tomorrow (today). While this is going on, I implore all Zimbabweans to remain patient and peaceful and desist from any form of vengeful retribution. It is not in the spirit of ubuntu/unhu which characterises the nature of our people.”

Cde Mnangagwa further said criminal elements bent on disturbing peace and tranquillity in the country should not be tolerated.

“Let us not, therefore, allow criminal elements bent on destabilising the peace and tranquillity prevailing in our country, by either settling political or social scores outside the ambit of the law,” he said.

“We are all Zimbabweans and let us be exemplary as we work towards consolidation of our unity and the prosperity of our nation.”

Cde Mnangagwa, who is the First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF, advised the nation to report any criminal conduct to the relevant authorities.

“In this vein, I would implore our citizens to refrain from malicious practices and report any such incidences to the law enforcement agencies for their appropriate legal action,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said although the political situation in the country had been fluid, Zimbabweans should remain disciplined and optimistic as processes to drive the nation towards development were being put in place.

“I, therefore, appeal to you fellow Zimbabweans to remain disciplined and optimistic whilst we put processes to drive our nation towards prosperity and development for us all,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa will today be sworn in as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and other security services yesterday commended the nation for remaining peaceful during the positive political developments in the country.

ZDF director of Public Relations, Colonel Overson Mugwisi, said in a statement that the solidarity gatherings of unprecedented magnitude were conducted peacefully.

“In this latest statement on the progress of Operation Restore Legacy, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and other security services wish to further commend the people of Zimbabwe for continuing to behave well as they celebrate positive political developments in the country,” said Col Mugwisi.

“The solidarity gatherings of unprecedented magnitude have all been conducted peacefully. Thus, no violation of constitutional processes and indeed our Zimbabwean tradition of self-respect and self-restraint have been observed. This, therefore, is a clear sign of resilience and self-control.

“It is, therefore, our wish that the obtaining peaceful environment continues for the good of all our people and the country. You should, however, be wary of criminals who masquerade as members of the defence forces in their bid to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.”

Col Mugwisi urged citizens to report such people to the police.

“Such incidents should be reported to the ZRP (Hotline number 04-703 631) and ZDF (0712 236 595 or 0712 961 945) or any other nearest law enforcement agents,” he said. “We should all remain guided by the tenet of Ubuntu/Unhu, which has become a clarion call for all peace-loving people in the African region and beyond.”

Col Mugwisi said people should rally behind the inauguration of incoming President Mnangagwa today.

“As we prepare for the inauguration of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa) today, we look forward to another massive gathering,” he said.

“Once again, we strongly appeal to you to observe the laws of the land and shun violence to preserve peace and stability in the country.”