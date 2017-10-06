Celebs to empower Nust students

Danisa Masuku

Renowned broadcaster Soneni Gwizi will be the main speaker at an empowerment talk taking place at the National University of Science and Technology Main Campus this afternoon.

The talk hosted by TEDx Bulawayo – an organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks – is being held to empower students and people in different societal classes.

Motivational speakers including Lady Tshawe, Marshal Chiza, Robert Malunda, Mkhululi Ndlovu, Arthur Evans, Njabulo Moyo, Rodwell Harinangoni, Mantate Mlotshwa will speak on various topics at the event that is slated to begin at 2PM.

Event spokesperson – TEDx curator Jeff Chivheya said the event would cover topics that range from education, arts, book writing and motivation.

Chivheya with the help of motivational speaker and author, Chiza will reinvigorate event attendees to be go-getters in life in the midst of challenges. Multi-talented artiste, Lady Tshawe on the other hand is set to speak on how one could be a good artiste. A life coach and teacher, Harinangoni will shed light on the importance of education.

Being a reservoir in the subject of disability, Gwizi – a ZTV personality, will inspire and empower people living with disabilities by sharing her story.

“I’ve packaged the message in such a way that it changes the mindset of people living with disabilities, subsequently inspiring them to be positive about life and know that disability does not mean inability,” she said.

Author of inspirational book Motivating the Inner Soul – Njabulo Moyo said he would educate people on ways to write a book.

“There’re a number of aspiring writers who don’t have the knowledge and means on how to put a book together, so as a seasoned writer, I’ll take them through the requisite steps on how to come up with a book,” said Moyo.