Cephas George Msipa: A deserving national hero

Simon Khaya Moyo

When President Mugabe conferred on behalf of Zanu-PF and the country, national hero status on the late Cde Cephas George Msipa, he was spot-on.

The announcement conveyed to the Msipa family and the nation at large by Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa took some critics by surprise.

These are basically the mafikizolos who really were never part of the liberation struggle and did not know the man. A frog remains a frog, lipstick or no lipstick on its face. Cde Msipa knew the pretenders as well, for their meanness and greed.

I first met C.G. as we affectionately called him, in the early 1960s when I was a student at Fletcher High School in Gwelo (now Gweru).

He had visited us in his capacity of president of the Rhodesian African Teachers Association (RATA) with part of his executive, obviously on a mission from the nationalist leadership.

We were excited and from that visit, we all knew the liberation struggle was on and irreversible. Cde Msipa was an exceptional nationalist who was always focused. He was indeed a man of destiny.

He was a courageous leader who loved his country first and foremost. He spoke his mind with deep conviction. He was never a pretender. He played a major role in all nationalist movements, the African National Congress (ANC), the National Democratic Party (NDP), the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu), all led by the late Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

The split in the nationalist movement in August 1963 with the formation of Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu) led by the late Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole shattered Cde Msipa.

He had cultivated close friendships with virtually all the leadership in Zapu and Zanu. He remained in Zapu under the banner of the People Caretaker Council (P.C.C) as both Zapu and Zanu were outlawed.

Cde Msipa vowed to pursue unity between the two banned liberation movements. True to his conviction and determination, he remained our linkman in the country and was in and out of the country for special assignments.

With his closest colleagues the late Cde Willie Dzawanda Musarurwa, Cde Ariston Chambati, and Professor George Kahari (still at the University of Zimbabwe), they were a remarkable team.

When the Patriotic Front was formed, Cde Msipa and others from PF-Zapu and Zanu-PF pursued the unity agenda vigorously, culminating in the Unity Accord of December 22, 1987 between the two liberation movements.

The product was Zanu PF without brackets. Cde Msipa played a major role in this effort. We owe him and his late wife everlasting gratitude for his catalytic role.

Just as a significant post scriptum, when the PF-Zapu contingent arrived back home from exile in Lusaka, Zambia in January 1980 led by its leader, the late Father Zimbabwe, Cde Msipa and his dear wife offered us their house in Lochinvar and moved to a nearby cottage within the premises.

The house was to be occupied by Dr Nkomo, myself as his special assistant and our presidential chief of security the late Cde Albert Nxele. This was a touching gesture, which I will never forget.

C.G was a political giant. A colossus. He hated tribalism, regionalism, factionalism, corruption, and never engaged in the politics of hate.

He was neither a liar nor back biter, and never craved for favours. He respected the people and believed strongly that his purpose on earth was to serve.

He served this country pre and post-independence with distinction in all portfolios assigned to him. He worked throughout his life for unity, peace and development. He has left a legacy to be emulated by many. C.G was a principled leader, a man of admirable perseverance and above all a man of prayer.

He was a man of great humility and impeccable academic and liberation credentials. Cde Msipa was an educationist par excellence and an author of great repute. He loved Zimbabwe. He had great respect for humanity. What was not his, he never claimed. He strongly believed that we must leave the world better than we found it. He has left a legacy which is unassailable. I wish I had managed to say good bye to C.G in person. Circumstances did not permit. I however believe very strongly that giants like C.G cannot die. They can only depart for higher responsibility.

Go well C.G. Go well Son of the Soil. Go well man of the people.

*Cde Simon Khaya Moyo is Zanu-PF Politburo secretary for information and publicity