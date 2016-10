Tendai Mugabe, Senior Reporter

Former Midlands governor and Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Cephas Msipa has died.

His son Douglas confirmed the death. Douglas said Cde Msipa died this morning at Westend hospital in Harare after succumbing to chest pains that had degenerated into pneumonia.

“He died around 4:am and his body has been taken to Nyaradzo Funeral Parlor,” said Douglas.

More to follow