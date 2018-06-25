Chamisa threatens to reject poll results

Blessings Chidakwa and Heather Charema in Kadoma

MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he will dispute the July 30 harmonised election results unless he is declared the winner.

Mr Chamisa said this at Rimuka B Ground in Kadoma, where he addressed a modest crowd before claiming once in power, he would introduce a digital era that will encourage ‘donkeys to honk online’.

“We want an audit of the biometric voter registration exercise and there will be no elections if our demands are not met. If any election goes on and l am not a winner, l will dispute that,” he said.

“We are going to introduce a digital Government, we want a situation whereby you will have wi-fi at your home and I want your donkeys to honk online.”

Mr Chamisa also threatened to shut down Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices as well as roll out demonstrations until their preconditions for holding free and fair elections are met.

“We are going to close ZEC offices and that is not a threat. We are going to demonstrate. ZEC is abusing the law on printing of the ballot papers, we should be allowed to monitor the printers, where it (the ballot paper) goes after printing and do a test run for at least eight hours until it reaches the person who votes. The elections will not go on if we are not part of that process,” he said.

Mr Chamisa also admitted that MDC-T run local authorities had failed to deliver.

“Councillors go and serve the people, you used to do unruly things during (former MDC-T leader Morgan) Tsvangirai’s time as he was too soft, but l am different. l am a hard knock, do not seek positions to only enrich yourselves with stands but address issues of service delivery,” he said.

“We are having a challenge of councillors who only think of self-benefits, you should transform fortunes so that the country moves forward.

“Service delivery is no longer being prioritised and we want to change that maybe through reverting to executive mayors,” he said.

Mr Chamisa who has become famous for his sharp tongue also said MDC Alliance Government would make Zimbabwe a bread basket of the world.

He also criticised his late leader Mr Tsvangirai who he said was too soft on Zanu-PF before, during and after the Inclusive Government era.

“The failures that happened during Mr Tsvangirai will not happen during my leadership. Mr Tsvangirai was tricked in the previous elections by Zanu- PF,” said Mr Chamisa.

“On July 30 after voting, inauguration would follow because l will head straight to State House even if President Mnangagwa resists.

“Mr Tsvangirai won the 2008 elections and waited to be handed over the baton stick but this did not materialise.

“Just after you finish voting, l will be at State House, if you are courageous, you will accompany me.”

The rally which was supposed to be held under the MDC Alliance banner only drew members from the MDC-T.