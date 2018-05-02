Chaos at ExQ’s Gweru Tseu Tseu gig

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

TERRIBLE security, delays by the artiste to perform, violence and a poor ticketing system marred the ExQ Tseu Tseu album tour in Gweru over the weekend.

Fans had waited patiently at Club Excite to witness Mr Putit, as ExQ is now known, in action. Some ended up leaving just after midnight, shouting obscenities about the show as they had waited rather too long for the main man to perform. ExQ only got to the venue after 1AM and performed at 2AM.

Outside the club, there were frustrated revellers who were seen fighting and shoving, giving security a tough night.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the fans said they were disappointed after having been sold a dummy by the promoter as they were convinced that ExQ’s delay to perform was a deliberate strategy to sell alcohol.

“The promoter was more concerned about the sales only. He wanted to sell his alcohol as we waited for hours for ExQ to perform and this is uncalled for, especially after having paid $5,” said show attendee Mthulisi Nyoni.

Efforts by DJ Tamuka and DJ Crocx to distract the agitated crowd fell on deaf ears as the crowd kept on shouting ExQ’s name. After realising he was nowhere in sight, they started throwing missiles on the stage demanding that ExQ performs as they had not paid to watch curtain raisers.

At around 2AM, ExQ finally went on stage and cheered up, mostly the female revellers. He took revellers down memory lane by performing tracks like Musalala that shot him to stardom.

His performance showed that the Urban Grooves genre still has a huge following as people sang along to tracks like Rudo Rwemari, Pendakakuona, Reply Me and Maidei.

Afterwards, ExQ got down to the main business of the night and performed tracks from his latest Tseu Tseu offering. Tsvigiri proved popular as the female revellers were seen “twerking their assets”.

To make up for his delay, ExQ performed for about an hour. The venue seemed too small for him and he found it difficult to go off stage.

Commenting on why Mr Putit went on stage late, his manager Sam Mukondo said they were given a 1:30AM slot by show organisers. He however, said they were grateful to Gweru patrons for coming out in their numbers.

“We were given a 1:30AM slot and when we got to the venue, fans blocked us from getting in as it was too packed. We had a tough time manoeuvering to the stage as the security was terrible,” said Mukondo.

“However, it was all worth it as we enjoyed the show and energy from the crowd. ExQ connected well with the fans.” – @Kiyaz_Cool