Chaos reigns in MDC Alliance

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

CHAOS and back-stabbing characterised MDC Alliance’s submission of nomination papers on Thursday with the coalition fielding more than one candidate in some constituencies and wards.

The chaos also resulted in some of the alliance aspiring candidates failing to file their nomination papers on Thursday.

In an interview, MDC Alliance sources blamed Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-T for creating the disorder.

The sources alleged that MDC-T officials wanted to field their own candidates, bypassing coalition arrangements.

“MDC-T officials were supposed to sign our nomination forms on Wednesday but they arrived in Bulawayo nicodemously and signed the papers for MDC-T candidates and disappeared from the city. When we tried to inquire on their whereabouts we were told that they had left for Masvingo,” said the source.

She said aspiring candidates tried to engage some of the Alliance principals but were shot down.

The source said one of the aspiring candidates, believed to be the People’s Democratic Party’s Bulawayo province spokesperson Mr Edwin Ndlovu drove to Masvingo following the officials in the afternoon to get his forms signed and returned to Bulawayo before the nomination court closed.

“One of the candidates left Bulawayo just after 1PM as it became clear that no one wanted to sign his forms. And he was back at 4PM just to make sure that he filed his. You can imagine the speed he drove to Masvingo at and back, considering the road terrain,” said the source.

Another source said due to the chaos the Alliance fielded more than one candidate in some of the constituencies.

The Chronicle observed that in Bulawayo South which has 16 candidates, the MDC Alliance fielded two.

“This is not the only constituency having more than one candidate. In essence this shows how unready to govern the Alliance is. The Alliance plan does not go beyond the election. And imagine if it wins the election, there will be chaos in Government formation as it is clear that everyone is angling for power,” he said.

The source said prominent Bulawayo businessman Mr Sonny Phiri fell victim to the MDC Alliance chaos.

The flamboyant businessman also confirmed through a statement that he was no longer contesting in the July elections.

“It is with regret that I inform you that I will not be contesting for any seat in Bulawayo South Constituency. It was my intention to stand for the Member of Parliament seat under the MDC Alliance banner, but due to unforeseen events and circumstances beyond my control, which I am not willing to divulge, my attempts to stand were abortive,” Mr Phiri in a statement.

Sources from within the coalition said Mr Phiri discovered on nomination day that his papers had not been signed by the MDC Alliance principals.

“He could not submit them without the signature. He was crushed. He used a lot of resources to assist the party in the run-up to the sitting of the nomination court,” said the source.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube was unreachable for comment on his mobile phone.

MDC-T acting national spokesperson Ms Thabitha Khumalo said she was out of the country and was not aware of the developments in the coalition.

National chairman Mr Morgen Komichi’s phone rang without being answered. — @nqotshili