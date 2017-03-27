Chapo appointed Vumbachikwe coach

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

FORMER Dynamos star defender Angirayi Chapo has been appointed coach of Zifa Central Soccer League outfit Vumbachikwe.

Chapo takes over from Max Ruza who had been at the helm of the Gwanda-based outfit for the past four seasons.

Vumbachikwe chairman Amos Mbengari confirmed the appointment of the DeMbare legend and said his immediate task was to rebuild a team to challenge for promotion.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Angirayi Chapo as our new head coach. We have agreed on terms and he is already here. This season we want to give him a chance to settle down and rebuild the team that can take us to the Premiership in 2019,” said Mbengari.

As part of his contract, Chapo has also been offered a job at the gold mine.

Mbengari said Chapo had also been tasked with setting up sound junior structures at the club.

Meanwhile, the 2017 CSL season is set to kick-off on the second weekend of April after fixtures for the forthcoming season were released last Thursday.

Shurugwi-based Nichrut are favourites to claim the region’s Premiership spot, at least on paper, judging by their pre-season shopping spree during which they brought in more than 10 players with Premiership experience to the side.

However, ZPC Munyati, Whawha, Blanket Mine and returnees Border Strikers are also likely to have a say in the destiny of the title, judging by the quality in their players.

MSU, TelOne and Vumbachikwe could prove to be the league’s dark horses and can spring a surprise.

The pick of Week One fixtures pits Blanket Mine against Whawha in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

