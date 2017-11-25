Chapungu bank on home record

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

AIRMEN Chapungu will be hoping to maintain their good home record when they face off with title chasing FC Platinum in a Castle Lager premiership encounter this afternoon at Ascot Stadium.

“Waru Waru” come into the match with an impressive home record in which they have lost twice all season.

On the other hand FC Platinum has had an impressive run and need three points to be confirmed champions.

The Gweru based side lost 1 – 2 to Hwange in their third game of the season before their 4 – 0 hammering at the hands of Dynamos. A top eight finish is also a motivation for Chapungu who are on ninth position on the log standings.

The airmen will take solace from the fact that they have the third best defence in the league which has leaked 25 goals. The only other clubs who have better records is their adversaries today who have conceded 15 goals and Chicken Inn whose rear guard has allowed 21 goals.

Coach Tendai Chikuni said his side will play its normal game and will not be under any pressure against their fellow Midlanders.

“We are going into this match knowing what we want and our objectives that we have set ourselves when the season started. We are going to play our normal game and we are not under any pressure,” he said.

“It is FC Platinum who infact are under pressure but we respect them and we will approach the match with caution as we do not want to lose our last match at home before our supporters,” said Chikuni.

A lot will also be expected from former FC Platinum players who include the likes of Livingstone Genti and Blessing Sahondo who were deemed excess luggage at the Zvishavane based side and would want to prove a point against their former paymasters. — @lavuzigara1