Chapungu send out warning

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAPUNGU have warned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship chasing sides FC Platinum, Caps United and Highlanders to expect difficult games when they visit Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

John Nyikadzino, Chapungu’s head coach, said his team is targeting a top eight finish and they have to win all their remaining matches to realise that goal. The Air Force of Zimbabwe side is presently 12th on the league table with 31 points.

Third-placed Highlanders visit Ascot Stadium tomorrow, with log leaders FC Platinum, who beat the airmen 1-0 in the first leg at Mandava in Zvishavane, expected at Ascot on Week 28, while second-placed Caps United will play their final game of the season in Gweru.

Nyikadzino vowed that they would halt Highlanders’ five-game unbeaten run.

“Our aim is to finish in a respectable position and what is needed is for us to win our remaining matches. We just have to capitalise on home advantage and prepare in a manner that will ensure that we collect maximum points in our three home games. I know we will play the championship favourites in those games, and playing against such sides motivates the players as they put in extra effort. All our home games are against difficult and formidable sides, but we are ready for them, starting against Highlanders,” said Nyikadzino.

He reported a clean bill of health in his camp and will pin his hopes on veteran forward Philip Marufu, Allen Tavarwisa and Patrick Khumbula.

Xolani Ncube, Hillary Mugoniwa, Tafadzwa Mombeshora and Jameson Mukombwe can also ensure Chapungu collect maximum points if they are in form.

However, Highlanders have been in top form and have the advantage of a huge vociferous fan base all over the country.

Bosso collected 15 points from their last five league games and their supporters, who believe this could be their year, are likely to embark on colourful road shows, from Bulawayo and Harare, to paint Gweru black and white.

But Nyikadzino said his players would not be intimidated by Highlanders’ supporters.

“I’ve a group of fighters, who are willing to break a leg for victory. We respect Highlanders, but we’re not afraid of them. Actually we don’t care about what’s happening on their side as we’re focusing on collecting maximum points,” said Nyikadzino.

On Highlanders’ intention of training at the match venue, Nyikadzino said: “We’re concentrating on getting maximum points and whatever Highlanders do doesn’t concern us. We will work on a game plan that will aid us towards collecting maximum points and won’t be distracted by petty issues.”

Highlanders travel to Gweru bubbling with confidence and will be hoping goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu, vice-captain Erick Mudzingwa and veteran striker Ralph Matema can guide them to glory like in the previous five games.

Fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum v Tsholotsho FC (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), How Mine v Mutare City Rovers (Luveve), Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot)

Sunday: Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Hwange (Rufaro), Border Strikers v Caps United (Dulivhadzimo)

Table

P W D L F A GD P

FC Platinum 25 14 9 2 28 12 +16 51

Caps United 25 14 8 3 33 17 +16 50

Highlanders 25 14 5 6 33 18 +18 47

ZPC Kariba 25 9 11 5 20 16 +4 38

Dynamos 25 10 8 7 20 16 +3 38

Chicken Inn 25 9 8 8 24 17 +7 35

Triangle United 25 9 7 9 24 28 -4 34

Ngezi Platinum 25 9 6 10 22 24 -2 33

Harare City 24 9 5 10 25 21 +4 32

Bulawayo City 25 8 8 9 20 21 -1 32

Chapungu United 25 7 10 8 21 21 +0 31

How Mine 25 7 9 8 24 23 +1 30

Hwange 25 7 8 10 19 27 -8 29

*Mutare City 25 6 6 13 20 38 -18 24

Tsholotsho 24 5 4 15 17 28 -11 19

Border Strikers 25 4 2 19 9 33 -24 14

*Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

