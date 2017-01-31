Chapungu to finalise signings

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

GWERU-based Premiership outfit Chapungu United will today finalise their 2017 squad.

The club is set to renew contracts of some of players that were part of the team last season, while incoming players will be penning new contracts.

This follows trials conducted by new coach Tendai Chikuni for the past three weeks, which saw more than 130 players trying their luck at the Air Force of Zimbabwe outfit.

Chikuni said players that make the cut will only be unveiled to the media on Friday.

“At the moment I cannot say much about the team because we are yet to give the players contracts. Once the players have committed then we will announce their names. I am meeting the executive tomorrow (today) to finalise on the issue,” said Chikuni.

While Chikuni declined to reveal the new players he would sign for this season, the presence of some Shabanie Mine players at the trials might mean he has raided his former club.

Chikuni left the Chinda Boys early this year after guiding them to the Premiership by winning the Zifa Central Soccer League (CSL) in 2016.

Shabanie Mine players trying their at Chapungu include left-back Rick Bota, who was voted the CSL Soccer Star of the Year, Lloyd Gweringa and goalkeeper Joseph Fernando.

This might result in veteran players such as Tafadzwa Mombeshora, Tongai Magwendere and Rodwell Mhlanga seeing little action during this campaign.

Chikuni is known for working with young players.

