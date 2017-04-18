Charles Kuwaza jumps off 9th floor to his death

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

Top civil servant and former State Procurement Board (SPB) chairperson Charles Tawonerera Kuwaza died early today in a case of suspected suicide.

Mr Kuwaza reportedly leapt to his death from the 9th floor of Club Chambers building in Harare.

It is said he was collecting documents to help with his defence in a matter before the courts.

Kuwaza was facing five counts of corruption involving over $1 million and ZW$2,5 billion. He was freed on $2 000 bail on March 24.

Sources at the scene of the tragedy said the former SPB boss went to his office around 11am. His wife who had accompanied then remained in the vehicle.

When the wife made a follow up some 40 minutes later, Kuwaza’s lifeless body was found crushed on the tarmac.

Details to follow…..