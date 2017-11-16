Charumbira granted bail

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

EXPELLED Zanu-PF Bulawayo Central district chairman Magura Magura Charumbira who is accused of booing the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe during a recent Bulawayo Presidential Interface Rally at White City Stadium, was yesterday granted $100 bail.

Charumbira (43) of Pumula South suburb, who is suspected to be the ring leader of a clique of rowdy party supporters that heckled the First Lady, appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and undermining the authority of the President.

He was remanded out of custody to November 24. As part of the bail conditions, Charumbira was ordered to report thrice a week at the Bulawayo CID Law and Order offices and reside at his given residential address until the matter is finalised.

Charumbira was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and confine himself within a 60km radius.

Prosecuting, Mr Mutsindikwa said on November 4 this year, Charumbira was part of a crowd that had gathered at White City Stadium in Bulawayo for the Presidential Youth Interface rally.

The court heard that when the First Lady Dr Mugabe stood up to address people, Charumbira and a small group of supporters stood up, started protesting and heckling the First Lady.

“The accused person started making gestures by throwing hands in the air and booing the First Lady. His colleagues joined him as they sang songs denouncing Dr Mugabe after she said Prof Moyo was being persecuted for nothing,” said Mr Mutsindikwa.

Charumbira and his group were whisked away by Zanu-PF youths after the First Lady complained that the youths were disrupting her speech.

Charumbira was represented by lawyers, Mr Christopher Dube of Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners and Mr Tanaka Muganyi of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Last Friday, four members of Charumbira’s alleged gang appeared in court charged with undermining the authority of the President and were each granted $50 bail.

Mabutho Lucky Moyo (32) of Lobengula, Mayibongwe Evans Zvigadza (28) of Barbourfields, Walter Sibanda (24) of Tshabalala and Dephine Dzvange (33) of Nketa 7 suburb are set to appear at Bulawayo Regional court on November 23 for trial.

In May this year, Charumbira was allegedly stabbed on the head and face during intra-party clashes at the Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall as the two rival groups fought over control of the party offices.

