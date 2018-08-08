‘Chawapihwa in no hurry to leave Baroka’

Harare Bureau

SPROUTING football director Calvin Nyazema, who is the manager of highly-rated Baroka winger Talent Chawapihwa, says the talented midfielder is in no hurry to move away from the Polokwane side.

Chawapihwa has been excelling at Baroka since joining the modest club last year from FC Platinum. With a number of big Gauteng clubs interested in the services of the player, a price tag in the range of R3 to R5 million has been placed on his head.

Yesterday, Nyazema said he believes Chawapihwa’s career is still on the right path and he will eventually move when his time comes.

“I think they are likely to sell him in January. It is still good as sometimes it is good to stay and really establish yourself.

”As good as he is, a move will always come.

“A year in the league like ABSA is not too long. But I think should the club get an offer of R5 million right now, they will definitely sell but it appears at the moment they still need him until January,” said Nyazema.

Chawapihwa joined Baroka on a three-year contract.

And from day one the club have not made it a secret they will eventually sell the player.

Club chief executive Morgan Mammila said the Warriors midfielder is their most prized asset and they were not prepared to go into negotiations with any club for a fee that is below R3 million.

The 26-year-old began his career with lower division side Sprouting which also nurtured the likes of Archieford Gutu, Eric Chipeta and Morris Kadzola.

Before moving to South Africa, he had stints with Harare City and ZPC Kariba and champions FC Platinum.

Chawapihwa told Kick Off magazine it has always been his dream to play in Supa Diski.

“For me the PSL is the best in Africa. I always watched it while I was in Zimbabwe. So it’s a dream come true because now I am playing in the same league with people like (Siphiwe) Tshabalala and (Itumeleng) Khune,” said Chawapihwa.

”These are people you see on television, but now I am playing with them.

“There’s no one who does not know Teko Modise. Everybody knows Siphiwe Tshabalala. They inspired me every time I watched them – the way they live their life and play.

“It made me want to do more and achieve more. When you play against those people you improve a lot because of the way they do things and how professional they are.

“People outside don’t know what you feel when you play against an opponent you admire. It’s something else.

“I am happy with the way I have performed in my first season – at least I managed to make a name for myself. I managed to get some assists, although l did not score enough, but that’s something I am working on.”