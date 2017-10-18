Cheat throws wife out of moving car

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly throwing his wife from a moving car after she caught him cheating.

Knowledge Mabika (43) from Sizinda suburb is suspected to have been with another woman in the car at the matrimonial house in the same suburb. When his wife, Ms Perpetual Madzimure, confronted him, he allegedly sped off while she clung onto the bonnet.

Mabika allegedly drove the car from Sizinda suburb to Tshabalala Extension.

He allegedly kept swerving until his wife fell off.

Mabika was not asked to plead when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with attempted murder yesterday.

Mr Ncube remanded him in custody to October 31 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

In a statement, Mabika denied the charge saying he drove off to avoid conflict between his wife and the unidentified woman.

Prosecuting, Ms Margret Takawira said Ms Madzimure fell off the car after one of the wipers she was holding onto broke.

“On September 27 at around 5PM, the complainant went to her matrimonial home to solve a problem between her and her husband. She found the accused with a girlfriend in the car and tried to open door but it was locked,” she said.

“Accused initially drove slowly to get away from the complainant. The complainant held on to the front wipers and climbed onto the bonnet. The accused swerved, trying to make the complainant fall off.”

She said one of the wipers broke when they reached Birkenhead Drive and Tshabalala Extension suburb and Ms Madzimure fell off the car. Mabika drove away.

The prosecutor said Ms Madzimure sustained leg injuries and a medical report could be produced as evidence in court.

