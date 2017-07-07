Cheating lover drives married ex-cop to suicide

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A married ex-police officer residing at Ross Camp in Bulawayo allegedly committed suicide in Beitbridge Town after finding his girlfriend in bed with another man.

Walter Musakaruka allegedly drank poison in the border town on Tuesday morning.

His family declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

“This is my brother and we don’t want this issue written about. Who told you about it anyway? If you publish this story we will arrest you.

“There will be repercussions if you write this story. I will sue,” said his brother, who declined to be named.

A source said Musakaruka was cheating on his wife.

“It seems he was cheating on his wife with a woman from Beitbridge. He unfortunately caught the girlfriend entertaining another man and assaulted her.

After the assault he drank poison and died,” said a source.

The source said Musakaruka was married to a police officer who was stationed at Mzilikazi Police Station.

“He left the police force in 2008 and was now an usiphatheleni. It’s shocking that a married man can end his life over a girlfriend,” said the source.

His friends took to Facebook to express their shock at his sudden death.

“Rest In Peace Walter Musa Musakaruka very sad what happened? You took your life my dear why ‘poison’ but why,” posted Madzibaba Ernest Imbayarwo Wachi.

Another friend Nickson Schiesman Museyamwa wrote that he used to share problems with the deceased and wondered why he had not done so this time around.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the matter had not reached his office.

Police statistics show that more men are committing suicide than their female counterparts.

In 2016, 489 men committed suicide countrywide compared to 147 women while 348 men committed suicide in 2015 compared to 126 women.

Social commentators have said the high numbers of men committing suicide shows that men are failing to handle social pressures. —@nqotshili.