‘Cheating wife causes Death’. . . Doctors fail to save ex-Siyaya member shot in love wrangle

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo who was shot by his wife’s alleged boyfriend in Emganwini suburb last month has died.

Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts group, was left with a bullet lodged in his spine during the incident which happened on July 25.

Bulawayo businessman Mr Oricious Moyo (38) of Emganwini suburb shot Moyo when he allegedly confronted him while he was “relaxing” with his wife, Jacqueline Chesigelenaso Moyo, in a car.

Moyo, who had been admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital since the shooting, underwent an operation on Monday evening to remove the bullet.

He died yesterday at around 2AM at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been transferred after the operation.

A spokesperson for the Moyo family, Mr Roderick Moyo, said they were struggling to come to terms with MaPecca’s death.

“It is sad to note that my brother has died for the woman he loved, Mrs Jacqueline Chesigelenaso Moyo. Oricious shot my brother who had confronted him and caught him red-handed with his wife,” said Roderick.

He said the family had not been in touch with Mrs Moyo although she was still staying at the matrimonial home.

“MaPecca died this morning at UBH following an operation to remove the bullet that was ‘inserted in him by Oricious over his own wife,’” Roderick said.

He said his family was praying for justice to prevail.

“We hope those in authority judge the matter with fairness, without fear or favour. Even the poor deserve justice and we are demanding that the law takes its course,” Roderick said.

Oricious referred questions to his lawyer, Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners, who said:

“When one has died, he has died, what do you expect me to say? Of course we express our condolences and we are giving the family time to mourn their relative. Really there’s nothing to say. I commented earlier on the shooting, and yes now he has died, what do you want me to say now?

“It is sad he has died and we are with his family at this hard time and we will remember them in our prayers.”

Oricious alleges that he shot MaPecca after he had tried to rob him.

MaPecca is said to have suspected his wife of having an affair and decided to investigate.

She is ironically employed by her alleged lover Oricious, a well-known malayitsha who owns a fast food outlet in the city.

Speaking to the Sunday News earlier this month, MaPecca had said on the night he was shot, he trailed his wife from work in the city centre where she met Oricious, only to be shot at Oricious’s gate when he confronted the two as they were getting ready to go inside his house.

He said he was left lying on the ground, crying for help until a man from one of the nearby houses came out and as he attempted to call an ambulance, Oricious returned to the scene with the police.

MaPecca allegedly refused to let his wife visit him in hospital.

Oricious appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on August 11 facing an attempted murder charge.

Stewart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela, who were also jointly charged with MaPecca, appeared before Mr Tashaya facing attempted robbery charges for the same incident.

Oricious is counter-accusing Nyathi, Malunga and MaPecca of attempting to rob him, resulting in the shooting incident.

@winnie_masara