Cheating woman scalds husband

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AN eight-year-old girl has told the court how her cheating stepmother scalded her father with hot water in their family house in Hwange.

Loreen Ndlovu of number 19 Middleburg, Raylton in Hwange poured hot water on her husband Mr Peter Chapotera after he caught her in a compromising position with another man outside their matrimonial home.

The incident happened sometime last month.

“My father was boiling water using an electric kettle in the bedroom. He was wearing a pair of shorts without a shirt as he wanted to bath when my mother took the kettle and poured boiling water on him. My father cried in pain,” said the Grade One girl as she gave evidence in court.

Ndlovu, who had initially pleaded not guilty to physical abuse, changed her plea to guilty after the girl’s testimony.

She had initially told the court that Mr Chapotera, who is employed by Makomo Resources, slapped her on the face while she was carrying a kettle with boiling water resulting in him being scalded.

Hwange magistrate in charge Mrs Rose Dube convicted Ndlovu but cautioned and discharged her on the basis that she was the one taking care of the girl.

The magistrate said Ndlovu had already been punished as she spent some days in remand prison during trial.— @ncubeleon