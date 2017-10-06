Cheetahs eye World Cup glory

Petros Kausiyo, Deputy Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE’S Cheetahs stand on the threshold of writing their own piece of history today and tomorrow when they plunge into battles at the Africa Cup Sevens rugby tournament, which bursts into life in Kampala, Uganda this morning.

It is a huge weekend for domestic rugby as Zimbabwe seek not only to conquer Africa but crucially secure places at the World Cup and the World Series in Hong Kong both scheduled for next year. Qualification for the two major tournaments will also help the Cheetahs edge closer to achieving their dream of regaining a place among the core members of the international rugby family.

Twice the Zambezi Cheetahs have finished as bridesmaids in the Africa Cup competition in recent years having fallen to the same opponents – Kenya – who beat them 24-19 in the 2013 final in Mombasa and edged them 19-17 in Johannesburg two years later.

The 2015 Africa Cup was also used as the qualifier for the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and their defeat by Kenya meant that it was the East Africans who qualified for the Games at the expense of the Cheetahs.

This weekend’s tournament has, however, assumed even greater significance for the Zambezi Cheetahs given a place in tomorrow’s final will guarantee them qualification for the 2018 World Cup in the United States.

The Cheetahs will not have to worry about the Kenyans who will not be part of this year’s Africa Cup after they attained core status along with South Africa and do not have to play in the World Cup qualifiers for the continent. Despite being one of the favourites along with hosts Uganda to reach the final, the Zambezi Cheetahs who headline Pool B, were yesterday not leaving anything to chance. The Zambezi Cheetahs will begin their Pool B campaign with clash against Mauritius and team manager Donald Mangenje, speaking from Kampala yesterday, said they were giving the same treatment to all the teams taking part in this tournament.

“We saw them in Maseru (Mauritius). Unfortunately, they are the first game and we want to get a good start. We played them in the last Africa Cup and beat them by a huge margin.

“We will try to emulate the same this time round.

“Mauritius have actually come in for Namibia. It’s unfortunate that Namibia will miss out. My heart goes out to their technical team. We have met them at two tournaments this year, working their socks off. However, their withdrawal is our gain as they would have provided stiff competition. We have, however, beaten them twice this year’,’ Mangenje said.

Zimbabwe have a strong squad that blends home grown talent and those plying their trade with different clubs in South Africa and the United Kingdom.