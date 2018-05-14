Cherish mothers, President urges nation

Nqobile Tshili/Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the nation should emulate unconditional motherly love and cherish mothers as the country moves into the new era.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks while relaying his Mother’s Day message through his social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

The country yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Mother’s Day with the President calling on the nation to cherish mothers.

President Mnangagwa said the country’s citizens should love each other unconditionally.

“This Mother’s Day, let us all take a moment to express gratitude to the special women who brought us into the world. The unique bond between mother and child is not cut at the umbilical cord, rather it stays with us for our entire lives,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The maternal love, care and commitment we receive from day one is at the very core of our existence, and we have much to learn from this unconditional provision of love.”

He said even the country’s citizens should learn from a mother’s unconditional love in their quest to take the nation forward.

“As Zimbabwe, the motherland, moves into its new era, let us embrace this maternal love, and show it to one another. Take some time today to spend some time with your loved ones,” he said.

The President revealed that he was working on a Sunday and posted pictures of himself with his grandchildren visiting at work.

Members of the public posted on the President’s social accounts his comments on Mother’s Day with others praising him and appreciating that he was at work on a Sunday.

“Hard working President does not see the difference between weekdays and weekends! It’s about driving Zimbabwe back where it belongs! Keep it up Prez we will get there!” posted Mr Wayne Munyaradzi Chakamba on his Facebook wall.

Ole Hille posted on Twitter saying: “It’s humbling to know you take time off with family. I am praying you get the mandate to finish the good work you have started. All we want is a business environment supported by Government political will to enable the Great Zimbabwean People to shine like they do in other countries.”

Mr Tevin Goredema using micro blogging site Twitter said although he differs with the President, he respected his vision for the country.

“I disagree with ED on pretty much everything, but you can always respect a man who tries to be a good father or grandfather. Because at the end of the day, despite all our differences, we are all Zimbabweans, born out of the same motherland,” posted Goredema.

Meanwhile, more than 200 mothers in Bulawayo yesterday received a Mother’s Day treat at one of the city’s hotels from a women empowerment organisation, Women of Courage (WOC).

The elderly women had lunch sponsored by WOC in partnership with Diasporans.

The organisation’s chairperson Mrs Sibongile Phiri said the event was aimed at embracing mothers and appreciating their importance in life.

She said: “As a women’s organisation, our main focus is on women emancipation and appreciation. So today we took the chance to appreciate mothers.

Our mothers are forgotten most of the time, especially by their children in the Diaspora but today we and our friends who are out of the country decided to celebrate our mothers as they play a huge role in our lives.”

“This day is their special day. If we have failed to make them feel special on other days, today has to be different as we make them feel special and ensure they are happy.”

The event was graced by business woman, Ms Eunice Dlamini, who is also the organisation’s events manager.

Ms Dlamini said the organisation has been organising such events for mothers for the past four years.

“This event was mostly sponsored by Diasporans who appreciate that living without a mother is difficult. They may have their friends there in the UK but their mothers are here and they wanted to show their love and appreciation through an event like this one,” she said.

One of the mothers, Mrs Florence Mhambi expressed gratitude to WOC for the wonderful gesture.

“We appreciate that we have been appreciated as mothers. We take care of our children now but they take care of us in future hence I say let us extend our love even to orphans and those we did not give birth to because they may be the ones to take care of us in future,” said Mrs Mhambi.

@nqotshili @NyarieBakie