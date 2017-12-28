Chevrons embarrass Zimbabwe: 120 runs plus a whole innings defeat to South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda in Port Elizabeth, South Africa

South Africa 309-9 declared (Markram 125, De Villiers 53, Bavuma 44, Jarvis 3/57, Mpofu 3/58) beat Zimbabwe 68 (Jarvis 23, Burl 16, Morkel 5/21, Phehlukwayo 2/12, Rabada 2/12 Philander 1/21) and (Ervine 23, Taylor 16, Maharaj 5/59, Phehlukwayo 3/13, Philander 1/10, Rabada 1/12) by an innings and 120 runs.

ZIMBABWE dismally lost the historic four-day Test to South Africa by an innings and 120 runs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

It was a disappointing effort by the tourists, who lost 16 wickets in one day as they failed to handle the pressure piled on them by the clinical home team’s bowlers.

Zimbabwe, in response to South Africa’s 309, were shot out for 68 in their first innings. When forced to follow on, the visitors still failed to overtake the Proteas’ score and were cleaned up for 121 in their second innings.

The highest score in both innings by a Zimbabwean batsman was 23 by Kyle Jarvis in the first and Craig Ervine in the second.

South African bowlers were outstanding, with five wicket hauls for seamer Morne Morkel in Zimbabwe’s first innings, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also achieved the bowling milestone in the second.

Proteas stand-in skipper AB de Villiers also took eight catches as wicketkeeper, taking him past 200 catches in Test cricket.

Batsman Aiden Markram took the man-of-the-match accolade for his 125 in South Africa’s first innings.

Zimbabwe had resumed from their overnight score of 30 for the loss of four wickets, with debutant Ryan Burl and Jarvis the two batsmen at the crease. As the two looked to build a partnership, Morkel knocked over Burl’s off stump.

Morkel soon grabbed his fourth wicket when Sikandar Raza departed for a four-ball duck after an outside edge to be caught behind, leaving the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 36 for six.

Jarvis played brilliantly for his 23, but he too perished after edging Andile Phehlukwayo’s delivery to be caught behind.

The collapse continued with skipper Graeme Cremer going for two following yet another outside edge to hand Kagiso Rabada his first wicket of the match and De Villiers another catch behind.

He was soon followed by Peter Moor, who was bowled by Phehlukwayo for nine. Christopher Mpofu was the last batsman out when he was caught in the gully by Temba Bavuma off Rabada’s bowling.

With Zimbabwe 241 runs behind, South Africa promptly enforced the follow on.

Rabada found the breakthrough for the Proteas, removing opening batsman Chamunorwa Chibhabha for 15 runs.

Brendan Taylor went for 16; removed by off-spinner Keshav Maharaj attempting a reserve sweep, only for the ball to ricochet off the bat onto his pads and to Hashim Amla in the slips. Craig Ervine followed him shortly to the pavilion for 23.

A soft dismissal accounted for Raza, with the batsman popping a Maharaj delivery to Phehlukwayo at point. The wobble continued with Burl going for a four-ball duck and Phehlukwayo taking his second wicket.

It was one-way traffic as Moor became Phehlukwayo’s third victim. Hamilton Masakadza became Maharaj’s third wicket when his huge outside edge was taken by De Villiers.

Philander was brought back into the attack and he clean bowled Jarvis to leave Zimbabwe eight wickets down with 98 runs on the board.

Mpofu attempted a big shot, but was bowled by Maharaj. The left-arm orthodox spinner brought an end to Zimbabwe’s innings when he rattled Blessing Muzarabani’s off stump. —@Mdawini_29