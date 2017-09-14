Chevrons survive suicide blast

Bongani Ndlovu, Sport Correspondent

ZIMBABWE national cricket players yesterday survived a suicide bomb blast in Afghanistan that detonated outside the Kabul International Stadium that killed three people during the Shpegeeza T20 league.

As a precautionary measure, Zimbabwe Cricket has recalled nine players that were part of the T20 tournament.

The blast happened during a match between Amo Sharks and Kabul Eagles in which Hamilton Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Solomon Mire and Richard Ngarava played. They were part of nine players that were supposed to ply their trade in the T20 league. The other players are Vusi Sibanda, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson Darlington Majonga said: “There was a bomb blast outside a stadium in Kabul. However, all our players are safe. We’ve spoken to them and have spoken to the Afghan officials. As a precautionary measure, we’ve asked all our players to return home and they should be leaving Afghanistan tomorrow.”

Before sending the players to Afghanistan, there were security concerns in that country after a bomb killed over 70 people in Kabul in May. This led to the postponement of the same tournament to September.

Thereafter ZC sent the players as they believed security would be taken care of and that the Afghan T20 league will give exposure to their players.