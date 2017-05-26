Chicken Inn come out on top in derby

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0 -1 Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn underlined their dominance over Highlanders when defender Moses Jackson headed in a well taken corner kick two minutes before full time in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

It was Chicken Inn’s sixth win over Highlanders since 2011 and it came when it looked like the two Bulawayo sides will settle for a goalless draw.

Highlanders then conceded a corner after defender Peter Muduhwa, who ought to have been red-carded for elbowing Passmore Bernard in an off the ball incident a minute earlier, failed to deal with second half substitute Thomas Kadyaridzire.

Innocent Mucheneka took the resultant corner and Jackson rose unchallenged to power a header past a diving Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

The match was played in a typical derby style with some rather crude challenges from both sides, but it was Highlanders who created more clear cut chances in both halves. Rodreck Mutuma’s 67th minute miss was probably the most glaring.

Mutuma was set up by Prince Dube and he came face to face with keeper Elvis Chipezeze, but the lanky forward poked the ball wide under a strong challenge from the resurrected Guide Goddard.

Bosso were the first to attack when playmaker Allan Gahadzikwa’s third minute shot was well dealt with by Chipezeze and 10 minutes later, the home side were asking questions again through Godfrey Makarutse, who whizzed his way past Goddard, only for the Chicken Inn defender to pull the young man down for the first yellow card of the day from referee Hardley Ndazi.

After absorbing the Bosso pressure, Chicken Inn started surging ahead and could have taken the lead in the 19th minute, but Darly Nyandoro’s full bloodied shot from inside the box was punched back into play by an alert Sibanda.

Two minutes later, the Gamecocks were charging again through Obidiah Tarumbwa, who was hacked down just outside the box by Muduhwa, but the resultant set piece was wasted.

There was no more major goalmouth action in the first half except for a few off target attempts by Simon Munawa.

In the second half, Rahman Gumbo pulled out Tarumbwa for Brian Juru, while his Highlanders’ counterpart Erol Akbay benched Makarutse for Mutuma.

Akbay also took out Gahadzikwa for Ralph Matema and Gumbo feels that is where Bosso lost the plot.

“I think tactically we were better than Highlanders. They had their playmaker Allan Gahadzikwa and when they took him out, we realised that there was no more supply of clean balls. They brought in three strikers and started pumping the ball forward and it was almost like game over for us; they played right into our hands,” said Gumbo.

Akbay blamed lack of concentration for the defeat as well as failing to utilise their scoring chances.

“We lost because of lack of concentration in the last minute. We played good football, first half we waited for them to make mistakes, which never happened, but we created many scoring chances. If you don’t score, you can’t win. I cannot complain about the performance of the team, we played very good football, but good football is not enough, you need to score,” said Akbay.

Gumbo said while they welcomed the win, they played with heavy hearts as one of their players Teenage Hadebe had to be withdrawn from camp yesterday morning following the death of his mother.

“We came here to get a result and managed to do that, but the unfortunate part is that our hearts and minds were somewhere else because Teenage Hadebe lost his mother and we had to withdraw him from camp. It meant we had to change our strategy too,” he said.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Bukhosi Ncube, Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Prince Dube, Godfrey Makarutse (Rodreck Mutuma 52nd min), Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ngulube, Honest Moyo, Benson Phiri, Allan Gahadzikwa (Ralph Matema 69th min)

Unused Subs: Charlton Siamalonga, Yves Esisa Ebabali, Brian Banda, Tendai Ndlovu, Prosper Matutu,

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Devine Lunga, Moses Jackson, Guide Goddard, George Majika (Ishmael Lawe 61st min) , Clemence Matawu, Obidiah Tarumbwa (Brian Juru 51st min), Innocent Mucheneka, Tafadzwa Kutinyu(Thomas Kadyaridzire 84th min, Darrly Nyandoro

Unused Subs: Kuda Gurure, Pride Zendera, Nicholas Muchadeyi, Chris Samakweri,

Officials

Referee: Hardley Ndazi

First assistant referee: Brilliant Sibanda

Second assistant referee: Emmanuel Mugwagwa

Fourth official: Bekezela Makeka

Match commissioner: Dennis Chuma

Results at a glance

Yesterday: Yadah 3, Triangle 0; Harare City 0, Dynamos 1; ZPC Kariba 0, Chapungu 0; Shabanie 4, Bantu Rovers 1; Highlanders 0, Chicken Inn 1; Tsholotsho 1, Ngezi Platinum 4

Wednesday: How Mine 2, Black Rhinos 1; Bulawayo City 1, Hwange 0; CAPS United v FC Platinum (postponed)

