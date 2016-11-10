Chicken Inn duo on trials at Mbombela

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn’s duo of midfielder George Majika and striker Adrian Banda are in South Africa for a week-long trial stint at National First Division side Mbombela United.

Majika (23) and Banda (21), who has been on loan at Zifa Southern Region Division One League leaders, Bulawayo Chiefs, will be hoping to impress and join former teammate Brighton Manhire at Mbombela United.

Manhire (21) is a defensive midfielder in his debut season at Mbombela United.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara is confident Majika will make the grade.

“They left the country on Monday for a week-long trial at Mbombela United. Because of our reputation, Chicken Inn has become a club of choice for most South African teams, which continue to show interest in our players after seeing our products in the South African Premiership performing well. We’re hopeful Majika and Banda will impress at Mbombela United. If they make the grade that will be their springboard to better things,” said Hara.

Chicken Inn have five former players, Tendai Ndoro, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Danny Phiri, Mitchelle Katsvairo and Edmore Chirambadare, plying their trade in the South African topflight league.

Ndoro has been enjoying great form at Orlando Pirates where he is their leading scorer, with Mahachi and Phiri regularly featuring for Golden Arrows.

Katsvairo and Chirambadare, who moved to South Africa before the start of the 2016-17 season alongside Phiri, have also made cameo appearances at Kaizer Chiefs.

Besides cashing in on Majika and Banda, Chicken Inn are likely to lose central defender Teenage Hadebe when the domestic season ends.

Hadebe reportedly made the grade at Kaizer Chiefs, but could not join the Soweto giants whose foreign quota had been used up.

@ZililoR