Chicken Inn found guilty: Out of Chibuku Super Cup. . . Fined $2 000

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONSHIP chasing Chicken Inn will not take part in the 2018 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup after they were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their first round encounter against Yadah at Ascot Stadium a fortnight ago.

The GameCocks, who were also fined $2 000 for refusing to play the remaining minutes after their opponents were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute, were found guilty by the PSL’s ad hoc committee which then awarded the match to Yadah on a 3-0 scoreline in line with the tournament’s rules and regulations.

“The Premier Soccer League Ad hoc Committee has awarded the Chibuku Super Cup first round match between Yadah FC and Chicken Inn FC to Yadah FC on a 3-0 score line.

Further, Chicken Inn FC has been fined $2 000 (two thousand dollars) and banned from participating in the 2018 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup. This is in accordance with Article 7 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations which state that:

7.6 If a team does not report for a match except in cases of force majeure recognised by the Premier Soccer League or if it refuses to continue to play or leaves the stadium before the end of the match, the team will be considered as having lost the match in question.

The match will be awarded to its opponents on a score line of 3-0 or more if in the case of an abandoned match, the winning team has already reached a higher score at the time the guilty team leaves the field of play.

7.7 The defaulting team shall be banned from participating in the next edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

7.8 No appeals maybe lodged against these decisions,” reads a statement released by the league yesterday.

The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries owned side will now clash with Bulawayo City in the quarter-finals at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

The other quarter-finals will feature Shabanie Mine and Caps United at Maglas Stadium also on Sunday, a day after Chapungu United would have taken on How Mine at Ascot Stadium with Harare City locking horns with Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium.

After the weekend encounters, a semi-finals draw will be conducted which will culminate in the final whose winner will represent the country in the Total Caf Confederation Cup next year.

@skhumoyo2000