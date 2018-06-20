Chicken Inn left-back to try luck in SA

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Chicken Inn left-back Divine Lunga is expected to jet out of the country for a medical, as he closes in on a move to an unnamed South African Premiership side.

Three Absa Premiership sides Kaizer Chiefs, Durban-based Golden Arrows and newly promoted Black Leopards have reportedly made inquiries about the availability of Lunga.

South Africa’s Soccer Laduma reported that Chiefs were impressed by Lunga during the 2018 Cosafa Cup which Zimbabwe won in Polokwane a fortnight ago. The defender featured in all the Warriors’ three games, helping the national team clinch the title for a record sixth time.

Chicken Inn spokesperson Tavengwa Hara yesterday confirmed that South African clubs were interested in their player and referred inquiries to Lunga’s agent Gibson Mahachi, whose phone was not being answered.

“An offer from one of the three clubs has been made and the player should be travelling to South Africa any time this week. He will not be going for trials, but for medical examinations. As for which club he is going to, you may call his manager (Mahachi),” said Hara.

Chiefs have an opening for a foreign player following the axing of Zimbabwean winger Edmore Chirambadare, who had an unsuccessful two-year stint at Amakhosi. Chirambadare was offloaded with Brilliant Khuzwayo, who has since signed for Orlando Pirates, Tsepo Masilela, William Twala, Keagan Buchanan and Sibusiso Khumalo.

Should he choose Chiefs, Lunga will link up with the Zimbabwean duo of defender Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Willard Katsande.

Zimbabweans at Arrows are Lunga’s former Chicken Inn teammate and captain Danny Phiri as well as ex-Highlanders striker Knox M’tizwa,

Chicken Inn are reportedly skeptical about releasing players for trials at South African teams without finalising transfer fees.

The Gamecocks felt that they were short changed in deals that they made when Tendai Ndoro moved to Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013, Danny Phiri’s move to Golden Arrows in 2016 and the present deal which will see goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze leaving for Baroka FC.

“The club wants the players to leave after they have agreed on a fee instead of them attending trials. What they realised is that in the past the clubs they dealt with did so in bad faith, inviting players for trials and giving them contracts before they agreed terms with Chicken Inn.

“Upon return from trials, the players would accuse the Chicken Inn executive of standing in their way and that is why now they want to directly negotiate with the clubs that want the services of the player to avoid being short changed,” said a source at the club.

@ZililoR