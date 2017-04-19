Chicken Inn to open more branches in Gwanda

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

FAST-FOOD retail chain Chicken Inn plans to open two more outlets in Gwanda due to growing demand for its products in the mining town.

Simbisa Holdings chief executive officer Mr Warren Meares revealed the proposed expansion during a meeting with council officials in Gwanda last week.

At the moment, Chicken Inn operates one outlet, which is outside the Central Business District along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge Highway. The fast foods division already has operations across major cities in the country such as Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru.

The division opened its first Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn outlets in Gwanda in May 2015, a development that excited the market and created job opportunities for locals.

Mr Meares said he was happy with the reception they got from the Gwanda community hence the move to expand the business by opening two more outlets.

“We are very much delighted by the reception we got from the people of Gwanda and they are supporting our business. The relationship is a commendable one. As Simbisa Holdings we are promising them two more outlets in 11 months. We cherish the support they have been giving us,” said Mr Meares.

He said his company was geared to give the community of Gwanda quality service through their outlets.

“We value our customers and people of Gwanda are not an exception. We promise to give you the service you want through our outlets so that you enjoy your food. This is what our company is committed to do for the people of this community,” Mr Meares said.

In 2015, Simbisa Holdings invested $900 000 in setting up a Chicken Inn drive-through service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

