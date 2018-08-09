Chicken Inn unveil sponsors

Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC yesterday unveiled three sponsorship deals with Bonvie Medical Aid Scheme, Black Shark and Zibuko Capital in Bulawayo.

Bonvie Medical Aid Scheme penned a three-year $234 000 deal with the Gamecocks.

Bonvie Medical Aid representative Thembelihle Mloyi-Ncube said the deal will bring value to both parties.

“It is a pleasure to be associated with Chicken Inn FC. All players contracted to Chicken Inn FC will be covered medically. This medical card, which is a total of $233 986.10 will cover the technical staff as well,” said Mloyi-Ncube.

She said her company will also provide the team with branded gym t-shirts and cater for their gym fees.

Black Shark, a security company, also signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Chicken Inn. Part of the deal will see the security company providing $500 for the club’s player of the month, $1 500 for the end of year awards and warm-up jerseys.

Black Shark business development director Trevor Jakachira said his company had noticed that success and peace was in Chicken Inn’s DNA.

“Our partnership will run for three years with an option to renew. The club has been moving towards success, thus we see a brighter future of unlimited achievements,” Jakachira said.

Zibuko Capital, a micro financial company, will give away an undisclosed amount to the team’s man-of-the-match and bibs for training purposes.

Simbiso Brands chief executive officer Warren Meares thanked the three companies for striking deals with the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions and appealed for other corporates to support more PSL teams to ease their financial burden.

“This is a special day for Chicken Inn as their consistent project has been rewarded. We invite corporates to sponsor other teams in the league and support Zimbabwean soccer so that teams will be able to pay players,” said Meares.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said the PSL is pleased to have companies supporting football.

“It is a pleasure to be a witness to this special development. On behalf of the PSL, I would like to applaud Chicken Inn for taking such a business approach,” said Ndebele.

He said Chicken Inn’s approach was pleasing as demonstrated by their lead in exporting players to foreign leagues.

Chicken Inn are set to play their 235th PSL match at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane against Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

@DecoDecent2