Chidyausiku provided free legal counsel to comrades

Daniel Nemukuyu, Harare Bureau

RETIRED Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, who will be buried today at the National Heroes’ Acre, has been described as a political strategist and great liberation war advocate who provided free legal counsel to natives who were arrested for political reasons.

Thousands are expected to throng the national shrine today to bury the distinguished jurist and veteran nationalist.

Speaking after the farewell mass held at Chishawasha Mission yesterday, Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, said the national hero did not carry a rifle but he fought the war in his own way to liberate the masses.

“Chidyausiku did not carry a gun, but he was a lawyer for the blacks who were arrested during the war. He had an office in Highfield, Harare. He assisted the masses free of charge and managed to get them out of trouble. Lawyers call the service pro-deo,” he said.

Minister Sekeramayi told the gathering that Justice Chidyausiku was part of the group that launched student activism at the then University of Rhodesia.

“He served as a youth in politics. At university, Chidyausiku and the likes of Honour Mkhushi, and the late Brig General Felix Muchemwa, formed an association of black students who fought the white colonial rule.

“That is how student activism started at the university. Chidyausiku also fought the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI; 1965 to 1979),” said the minister.

Roman Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, said Justice Chidyausiku was “stubborn” to the white rule.

“Smith’s Government reserved less than 10 seats for blacks in Parliament and Godfrey was once appointed to the house.

“He pulled a shocker when he entered Parliament wearing a camouflage suit. Many were surprised and Smith described it as ‘strange’.

“He ended up apologising but he had already made a point. He wanted to communicate that the blacks were unhappy and that liberation war was the best way to go. He was so stubborn,” said Father Mukonori.

Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe legislator Cde Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, said Justice Chidyausiku was instrumental in party politics in Highfield.

“He was a strategist and he would play his politics behind the scenes. Usually, he would sent people like Langton Guramatunhu and others to educate the masses on politics in Highfield,” he said.

Goromonzi legislator Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga, said Mashonaland East province had lost a political advisor and a strategist.

“Justice Chidyausiku was very important to Zanu-PF and the community at large. He was a quiet but wise man. Whenever he spoke, we would get guidance politically and socially,” said.

Cde Nyamupinga hailed President Mugabe for honouring the people who fall under Chief Chinamhora and the Mashonaland East province at large by declaring Justice Chidyausiku a national hero.

“That is the first of its kind here in Goromonzi and Domboshawa area. We have been honoured. On behalf of this community, I would like to assure President Mugabe of more votes in 2018.

“He has actually banked votes here through a noble decision to declare one of us a national hero,” she said.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Mashonaland East Cde Bernard Makokove said the province was grateful to the President.

“President Mugabe and Zanu-PF have honoured us, the people of Mashonaland East. We are grateful,” he said.

Chief Chinamhora, Mr Lister Chidziva, said his courts will be poorer without his legal advisor, Justice Chidyausiku.

“Our traditional courts used to pass fair judgments with the advice from Justice Chidyausiku.

“He used to guide us on how to handle cases in a just and fair manner. Neighbouring chiefs used to envy us and at times they would also seek guidance from him,” he said.

At least 10 buses will ferry the people of Goromonzi and Domboshawa to the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.

Justice Chidyausiku died on May 3 in South Africa. He was receiving treatment for kidneys and liver.