Chief J defends ‘sister’ Pokello

Flamboyant businessman and socialite Tazvi “Chief J” Mhaka has joined the bandwagon of defending former Big Brother Africa contestant Pokello Nare after she was roasted on social media for attending his yacht party in Cape Town, South Africa and “hanging out” with married men in the absence of her husband.

Pokello, who is married to Ghanaian tailor and fellow Big Brother Africa former contestant Elikem Kurmodzie, was pictured in Cape Town, South Africa at a yacht party hosted by Chief J. He joins Stunner who is Pokello’s ex-boyfriend who came out defending her saying she was too clever to be caught cheating.

On Thursday morning UK based socialite Taka Chivore stirred a hornets’ nest when he posted;

“Zim folk vaye vanoti he’s my brother vaye vanoti she’s my sister we are just frenz just to let you know we know you are banging ukangonzwa vachiti frend frend kudii ziva ndivana team yekedero they just can’t declare their activities coz they belong to someone else takukuzivai. (There is nothing like partying with friends. There is more to it).

Pokello only saw the post on Friday and when she responded, it sparked a furious Facebook war with Chivore that generated over 8 000 comments and sparked a social media frenzy.

Chief J took to his Instagram on Monday defending Pokello and claiming that Elikem had also been invited to the party but had prior commitments in France.

“I choose to stick with my friends no matter what. I will be breaking the friendship code by sitting idle whilst morality, ethics and principles social media supervisors slander and throw people so special & invaluable to me in the muddy waters. These are my sisters and brothers by all means. It means nothing if you think otherwise.

“Firstly, my birthday party was organised by my friends as a surprise. As with such events, invitees are invariably drawn from friends and family. Pokello, Jacqueline and Ruvheneko are my sisters, and that will remain a fact, regardless of a penchant by some to arouse speculation.

“Secondly, Pokello’s husband was invited by organisers of the party. Regrettably, owing to prior business engagements in Paris, he could not attend much as he would have loved to. The attendance by his wife was with his full blessings.

“Finally, it is always prudent, if not courteous, to verify information before deploying defamatory statements and innuendo on social media and newspapers,” Chief J posted on his Instagram wall. — Nehanda Radio/Showbiz Reporter