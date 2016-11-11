Chief secretary slams corruption: Prevalence of graft in Govt stands in the way of foreign investment

November 11, 2016 Local News
Dr Misheck Sibanda

Dr Misheck Sibanda

Ray Bande in Nyanga
THE prevalence of corruption in Government stands in the way of foreign direct investment (FDI) and stifles economic turnaround programmes such as Zim-Asset, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has said.

Delivering his keynote address at the heads of Government ministries workshop in Nyanga yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said there was a need for zero-tolerance on corruption if the country was to attract investiment.

He said Government was accelerating the widening of the foreign currency basket to avoid dependency on the US dollar by promoting the use of the South African rand, the British pound, the Chinese yuan as well as the bond notes which would be used not only as an export incentive, but also for daily transactions.

Dr Sibanda said the prevailing cash shortages have had an adverse effect on the implementation of the economic blueprint programme Zim-Asset, hence the need to promote use of more currencies in the foreign currency basket.

“There is widening use of the basket of foreign currency in order to avoid dependence on one currency — the US dollar.

The British pound, the rand, the Chinese yuan are also going to be utilised while the bond notes will not only be an export incentive, but also will be used in daily transactions.

“We need to adopt zero tolerance on  corruption. There is no way we can get FDI for as long as we do not address vices such as corruption,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said the use of the US dollar had  proved unsustainable as it attracted fortune seekers who would stop at nothing to siphon every dollar on the market.

He highlighted the achievements and challenges Government has faced since the start for the implementation of the Zim-Asset policy.

“In the Food and Nutrition cluster of Zim-Assset, there has been low production or productivity in the A1 and A2 farms owing to high costs of inputs and effects of climate change as well as limited funding of agricultural sector.

“Production of the bankable 99 year lease  agreements through the collaboratory input of Government and local banking sector which will facilitate on farm investment and enhance security of tenure.

“The revival of key agricultural institutions namely Arda, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, Cold Storage Commission, which in some cases these initiative are already bearing fruit,” he said.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Munhu Wese Kuna Amai(PhD)

    Allowing line ministries to manage FDI breeds corruption. The FDI process must be centralised in the Cde Patrick Zhuwao’s ministry and then we will have no corruption.

    • vusumuzi

      FDI was stopped in its tracks by Patrick . Are you sponsored to deliberately utter rubbish here ???????. By saying all this rubbish , you are sinking the ZANU ship deeper everyday, you abd Bra Jotham. carry on Emmanuel !!!

  • Buffalojump

    Corruption makes it difficult to attract investment when you have to deal corruption from the start to finish.

  • SHIBOBO

    Dr Sibanda, corruption lies fair and squarely within the office of the President and Cabinet. Ministers protect corrupt individuals and systems within their ministries will nilly. A good example is Minister of Transport, Dr Joram Gumbo, who has unashamedly protected the Civil Aviation Authority General Manager, David Chaota, when all evidence points otherwise. Many other examples exist and yet the Office of the President and Cabinet does nothing about these issues.

  • Andrew Jackson

    Corruption is a cancer destroying this country all we think about is my cut that’s the mentality of all Zimbabweans, am l going to get a cut, include me in your deal, l want shareholding, for WHAT.Alot of good deals fail because of this.Is there anybody in government who is clean, everybody has a scandal everybody holds dirt on the next guy it only comes out if you step on somebody’s toes.Who in government can say l am clean, give me a break.Stop taking us for granted please we are not fools.

  • Maxwell Burnham

    Just apply the Chinese Law. China applies death penalty on those found on the wrong side of the law

    • vusumuzi

      Then all in ZAN U will be killed if that happens. Who will remain to be corrupt after wards??

      • Maxwell Burnham

        We would have eradicated corruption after all. Who`ll enact that law?

  • blarazonke

    Is it not strange that all these people are becoming aware of corruption only of late when the country is almost beyond redemption? Where they blind all along or is it a factional fight? And astonishingly, this is coming from some one who sits with the most corrupt people in cabinet!!! Cry the beloved country!!!