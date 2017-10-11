Chiefs 90 minutes away from Premiership

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MAKOMO are confident of ending Bulawayo Chiefs’ 19-match unbeaten run when they face off in a Southern Region Division One Soccer League match at Hartsfield Ground this afternoon.

Chiefs are yet to lose a match this season and winning today’s encounter will secure them a Premiership ticket.

The table toppers have won 17 of their 19 games, drawing two against Makomo and Casmyn.

Makomo were the first team to stop Chiefs this season, drawing 0-0 on Week 7 in Hwange.

Brian Njobvu, Makomo coach said his team is coming to Bulawayo for maximum points as they want to cement their top four finish.

Makomo are fourth on the table with 33 points from 20 games and can dislodge third placed Bosso 90 who are on 35 points after 21 matches.

“Our aim is to finish the season in a respectable position.

“We’re fourth on the table but I think we can even move to third and that is why the match against Bulawayo Chiefs is important for us to check our strength.

“What we have to do is to be clinical upfront because we’ve been playing well, defending well and creating chances. If we get our act right and convert our chances then we will return to Hwange with maximum points,” said Njobvu.

Makomo will bank on ex-Hwange duo of Isaac Masame and Tafara Chese as well as former Monomotapa utility player Morgan Mungombe who boast of Premiership experience to lead them against Chiefs.

Chiefs, who dream of ending the season without losing a match have a 27-match unbeaten run which stretches to last season.

They last lost a league game on October 2, 2016 when they were beaten 2-1 by ZRP Bulawayo Province in a Week 22 encounter.

The table-toppers under Thulani Sibanda have won 23 out of their 27 outings, drawing four. Two of the draws were played last season Black Boots (0-0) on Week 26 and the 1-1 scoreline against Ntabazinduna which cost them the title as well a place in the Premiership.

Sibanda said they are geared up for today’s encounter.

“Everyone is looking forward to the game against Makomo which is more like a final to us.

“Actually we’ve been treating every match that we’ve played this season like a final. We don’t want to relax and we’re going to give our best shot. Makomo held us in the first leg and this time around we want to win this match,” said Sibanda.

Players expected to lead Chiefs today include Moses Majika and Gracious Muleya who missed the 3-1 win against Indlovu Iyanyathela serving suspensions, Farawo Matare, Sikhumbulani Dube and Arthur Musiiwa.

