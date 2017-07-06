Chiefs appeal for allowance hike

July 6, 2017 Local News
VP Phelekezela Mphoko

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter
TRADITIONAL leaders have appealed to Government to increase their monthly allowances.

Speaking on behalf of chiefs during a briefing before the launch of the national identification programme by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in Tsholotsho on Monday, Chief Mathuphula said monthly allowances that chiefs were getting from the government should be reviewed.

He appealed to VP Mphoko to speak to responsible authorities on behalf of traditional leaders.

“Chiefs are earning $300 per month and we feel that Government could do better than that. We have since presented our plea to President Mugabe and we’re also requesting the VP to assist us on that issue. We need motivation and recognition from Government, Chiefs all over the country are working hard to make sure that there’s peace in the communities,” he said.

“We are trying under the circumstances to work for the people and see that their lives are uplifted. With poverty rampant in the rural areas, we have a burden of feeding the poor and the vulnerable. As chiefs, the people look up to us. We don’t want a situation where chiefs end up begging from villagers.”

Recently, Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president Chief Fortune Charumbira said they were in constant dialogue with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development over the issue.

He said traditional leaders were being forced to personally fund customary courts.

  • timmie Dance

    It is really absurd and disgraceful that these chiefs cry for review of allowances.Are they aware that civil servants who are full time employed had there salaries not reviewed for almost two years now.Are they aware that a degreed lecturer at institutions of higher learning is getting a paltry $289.00.What is so special on these chiefs who are getting a lot for free.They cry fowl that they end up feeding the vulnerable ones,why do they not implement Isiphalasenkosi concept and feed them instead of trying to modernise their culture. These chiefs have cars that are refuelled at the government CMED,electricity is paid for by us in town for them to use at their government built home.
    They are the ones who again sell land to those that need land at exorbitant prices .Khabathonisise amachala badlimbuzi khonalemakhaya.More over these chiefs are not servicing all the comminity members in their areas because most of them if not all are politicised to the extent that they are capable of manipulating the results of any election that comes.The $300.00 they are getting is enough.

    • mzikayifani

      IS MATHUPHULA FEEDING THE VILLAGERS FROM HIS WALLET? SUCH ALLOWANCES ARE CAUSING HARM TO THE AILING ECONOMY.ALL PEOPLE WHO DESERVE ALLOWANCES MUST BE PRODUCTIVE&FOR MATHUPHULA ,A FULL TIME RURAL CHIEF TO WANT TO BE PAID MORE THAN THE INTELLIGENTSIA.MPHOKO MUST REMOVE THE REQUEST FROM HIS DIARY PERIOD.