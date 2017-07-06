Chiefs appeal for allowance hike

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders have appealed to Government to increase their monthly allowances.

Speaking on behalf of chiefs during a briefing before the launch of the national identification programme by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in Tsholotsho on Monday, Chief Mathuphula said monthly allowances that chiefs were getting from the government should be reviewed.

He appealed to VP Mphoko to speak to responsible authorities on behalf of traditional leaders.

“Chiefs are earning $300 per month and we feel that Government could do better than that. We have since presented our plea to President Mugabe and we’re also requesting the VP to assist us on that issue. We need motivation and recognition from Government, Chiefs all over the country are working hard to make sure that there’s peace in the communities,” he said.

“We are trying under the circumstances to work for the people and see that their lives are uplifted. With poverty rampant in the rural areas, we have a burden of feeding the poor and the vulnerable. As chiefs, the people look up to us. We don’t want a situation where chiefs end up begging from villagers.”

Recently, Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president Chief Fortune Charumbira said they were in constant dialogue with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development over the issue.

He said traditional leaders were being forced to personally fund customary courts.

