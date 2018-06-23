‘Chiefs love Khama’. . . turns down $450k per year at Zamalek

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Khama Billiat has found a new home at South Africa’s giants Kaizer Chiefs, putting to rest months of speculation about his next move.

Chiefs pulled up a big transfer shock, wooing into their Naturena Village Billiat whose contract with champions Mamelodi Sundowns ended last month.

In an interview from his Johannesburg base yesterday, Billiat’s manager Michael Ngobeni said the player who had been linked with overseas moves “found love from Kaizer Chiefs” and believes that the Zimbabwe national team midfielder made a wise move.

“The thing is we had offers from Sweden, Turkey, Egypt, China and Azerbaijan but we wanted Khama to go where he would play football and not disappear into oblivion. The Zimbabweans want to see Khama play for national team and we didn’t want him to go overseas for wrong reasons like going abroad because people wanted him to go there. He had to go somewhere where he will enjoy his game. He wanted a new challenge hence his move away from Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Ngobeni.

“Kaizer Chiefs showed love to Khama and please note that the move wasn’t about money at all, the player wanted a home where he is guaranteed game time, a home where his family will be able to visit and adapt. He wanted to be appreciated, not that he wasn’t appreciated at Downs. He is excited about the move,” said Ngobeni.

Billiat flew from Harare to Johannesburg yesterday to put pen to paper with Kaizer Chiefs, having had two days to think about the offer which had been tabled by the Soweto giants.

Ngobeni revealed that present and former Kaizer Chiefs players who hail from Zimbabwe influenced Billiat’s move to the South African giants.

“What I can tell you is that Willard Katsande and Tinashe Nengomashe played a role (to draw Billiat to Kaizer Chiefs). Now that his future has been secured, Khama is very excited and over the moon. As agents and managers we work for the players and always put their interests first. I flew to Zimbabwe and spoke to him as well as his family before he signed the contract and Khama had two days to think about it. Turning 28 in August, this was a crucial time for Khama as a player to make the right decisions and everyone in his camp, thus family and management feel joining Kaizer Chiefs is the right way to go,” said Ngobeni.

At Kaizer Chiefs, Billiat will join country mates Katsande and defender Teenage Hadebe.

Ngobeni declined to state how much Kaizer Chiefs offered Billiat, being diplomatic by saying “Kaizer Chiefs showed real love”, probably meaning it was an offer better than what Zamalek of Egypt were offering.

Egyptian giants Zamalek officially tabled an offer for the Zimbabwe international and indicated they were prepared to part with a salary of $450 000 per year.

The Egyptians wanted Billiat to lower his annual salary from $700 000 to $450 000.

Kaizer Chiefs announced through their official Twitter account the signing of Billiat along Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana and defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa from ABC Motsepe League team Buya Msuthu FC.

According to South African media reports, Billiat and Mirwa signed three-year deals and Andrianarimanana a two-year contract.

Zimbabwean attacking star Billiat was the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer and Players’ Player of the Season when Sundowns won the Absa Premiership in 2015-16.

He was the star player in Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory and brings desperately needed class to Chiefs who have not won a trophy in the past three seasons.

