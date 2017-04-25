Chiefs maintain perfect start

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONLY four matches were played in Week Two of the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, raising questions about the league’s management.

The league cancelled the Moto Moto and Black Boots encounter after the former withdrew from the First Division last week. The Mosi Rovers-Makomo game was postponed following the untimely death of Rovers’ striker Munyaradzi Muchenje.

Indlovu Iyanyathela were given a bye since the Division One League started with 15 teams before Moto Moto’s withdrawal.

ZRP Bulawayo walked over Victoria Falls Tigers, who did not turn up for their encounter.

Victoria Falls Tigers, a club that struggled to fulfil some of their away fixtures towards the end of the 2016 season, seem to have started the footballing year on a bad note.

If a team fails to fulfil three consecutive league games, it will be kicked out and should Tigers miss their next two games against table toppers Bulawayo Chiefs and Zim Leopards, they will be thrown into the football wilderness.

Chiefs maintained their perfect start to the season by edging championship favourites ZPC Hwange 1-0 at Bulawayo’s Hartsfield Ground, with coach Thulani Sibanda conceding that the visitors had given them a “good fight”.

Chiefs’ solitary goal came from second half substitute Adrian Banana, who is on loan from Premiership side Chicken Inn.

“It was really a tight game and I’m happy with the three points. ZPC Hwange gave us a good fight and grinding a result against a side which is also eyeing the championship is good for us. We will continue working hard because we believe every game presents its own challenges and as such we prepare differently. We just want to ensure that we continue to build on this win,” said Sibanda.

While Chiefs celebrated their second win, ambitious Talen Vision’s championship hopes suffered an early setback as they lost 1-2 to newly promoted Chiwororo.

Talen Vision were without nine first team players, who all pulled muscles after their opening away encounter against Amagagasi, which they drew 0-0.

Felix Moyo, Velile Siziba, Shelton Sibanda, Brian Bruce, Bheki Mguni, Wellington Nyathi, Anesu Nyathi, Ntokozo Tshuma and Mlungi Ncube did not start the game against Chiwororo.

Tshuma and Sibanda were forced to come in as second half substitutes to minimise the damage.

“I’m not making excuses for the loss, but playing without nine key guys really affected us. However, as a coach, I expect other players we registered to perform to the best of their abilities and justify their presence in the team. We just have to recover from this fall and we’re bracing for a tough away game against Makomo,” said Talen Vision coach Dalubuhle Bhebhe.

In other Week Two games, Bosso 90 drew 3-3 against Zim Leopards, while Casmyn handed Amagagasi a 2-0 defeat in Turk Mine.

Week Two results

Results: ZRP Bulawayo Province 3-0 Victoria Falls Tigers, Casmyn 2-0 Amagagasi, Talen Vision 1-2 Chiwororo, Indlovu Iyanyathela (BYE), Moto Moto v Black Boots (cancelled), Zim Leopards 3-3 Bosso 90, Mosi Rovers v Makomo (postponed), Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 ZPC Hwange

