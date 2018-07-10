Chiefs won’t block any transfers, says coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka says they will not stand in the way of any player amid revelations the club could lose about half of its first team players to fellow Premiership sides during this mid-season transfer window.

Chiefs’ situation is made trickier by the fact that most clubs are aware players are owed substantial amounts and they are trying to get them on a bargain.

“It’s true several of our players are being chased by some Premiership clubs. Given our financial situation, it will be difficult for us to compete with clubs chasing our players. At the same time it will be difficult to find new players and integrate them into the team, but either way we will have to soldier on and try to work with what we have,” said Chipuka.

The Premiership debutants have already lost first choice goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni, who joined Bulawayo City. City are planning another raid on Chiefs, as they are interested in the services of former Bantu Rovers wingback, Shadreck Nyahwa.

Indications are that defender Polite Moyo played his last game for Chiefs in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Yadah FC and he is expected to join Ngezi Platinum Stars this week.

His central defensive partner Last Sithole terminated his contract two weeks ago to join Chicken Inn.

Holding midfielder, Brighton Manhire, is close to sealing a move to South African First Division side Mbombela United, while midfielders Clement Makamba and Arthur Musiyiwa have attracted interest from Triangle United and Dynamos respectively.

The only good news at Chiefs is that the duo of Perfect Chikwende and Farau Matare will stay at Chiefs despite a strong interest from Chicken Inn.

Other players that have been vital to Chiefs’ cause and could easily walk into most teams include right-back Malvin Mkolo, central midfielder Gracious Muleya and Takunda Muzuva as well as the attacking midfield duo of Lucky Ndlela and Eddie Chidavaenzi.

Chiefs’ posted big results in the first half of the season and claimed the scalps of log leaders FC Platinum (2-0), Ngezi Platinum Stars (1-0) and Highlanders (1-0). The league debutants also gave Harare giants Caps United a scare when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Dynamos were the only traditional giants to beat Chiefs, edging them 1-0.

