Chigubhu, Van Moyo take acts to Gwanda

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club will this week invade the town of Gwanda with two of their biggest stars, award winning Clive Chigubhu and its founder Ntando Van Moyo, scheduled to hold a show there on Friday.

Comedy lovers are expected to throng Mkhekhelezi Leisure Centre in Gwanda to watch the two who will be supported by Sikhanyiso and DJs Zee DKJ, Ace and Sherrif Deep Nator. Entry charge is $3.

Van Moyo said this was part of their drive to spread comedy into other parts of the country.

“Going to Gwanda is part of our drive to take comedy to the small towns. We’ll also be using the show to identify comedians from there,” said Van Moyo.

He said they were working on establishing a comedy club in Gwanda.

“We already have a team in place there. We’ll soon be holding workshops for up and coming comics from there and surrounding areas. We’ve teamed up with teachers to help them develop their students’ humour skills in public speaking,” said Van Moyo.

He said after Gwanda they will travel to Plumtree and Victoria Falls at the beginning of next month.

Umahlekisa was established by Ntando Van Moyo four years ago in order to give comedians a platform to showcase their craft.

Several comedians including Carl Joshua Ncube, Doc Vikela and Simba The Comic King have graced the Umahlekisa stage and helped mentor up-and-coming comics.