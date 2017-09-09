Chihuri to pay school fees for 600 pupils

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE Commissioner General, Dr Augustine Chihuri has pledged to pay school fees for 600 pupils to mark the 18th edition of the ZRP Commissioner General’s Fun Fair in Bulawayo today.

National Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, who jetted into the city last night for the event said this was part of the corporate social responsibility projects that the police force was engaged in.

“The Commissioner General will be donating and paying fees for disadvantaged children in the community and also for children of deceased members of the police force. These are some of our efforts to improve our society and plough back to the community,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She invited the Bulawayo community to head to White City Stadium for a funfilled day as she said the stadium will be the place to be for fun loving families this weekend.

“All roads should lead to White City Stadium. It is very important to have such events so that civilians get to interact with members of the police force so that we strengthen relations and trust and be able to fight crime and maintain peace in the country,” she said.

“We are inviting members of the public to our annual family funfair at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo. Members of the public are cordially invited to come and share a day of fun with the members of the police force.”

Various artistes are set to perform including Sandra Ndebele, Mai Charamba, Sulumani Chimbetu and Jeys Marabini, Ezimnyama Dance Group and rapper Cal_Vin.

There will be activities for adults and children.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said proceeds of the funfair will go towards charity.

“We believe in ploughing back to the community therefore the proceeds of the funfair will go towards charity because we want this event to be for a worthy cause. Come in you numbers as there are lots of prizes to be won,” she said.

The Commissioner General's Funfair, which is an annual event, is a brainchild of Dr Chihuri, who will be the guest of honour.