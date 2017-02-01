Child at play falls into stream, drowns

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A CHILD drowned after falling into a stream at How Mine on the outskirt of Bulawayo on Monday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the six-year-old boy drowned after falling into the stream while playing with his four-year-old brother, about 70 metres from their home.

She said the four- year old informed their mother of the incident but when she arrived at the scene, the boy was already died.

Insp Simango said his mother reported the matter at Hillside Police Station and the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

She urged parents to ensure that their children do not play near water bodies.

@nqotshili