Child at play falls into stream, drowns

February 1, 2017 Local News

drowning

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent
A CHILD drowned after falling into a stream at How Mine on the outskirt of Bulawayo on Monday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the six-year-old boy drowned after falling into the stream while playing with his four-year-old brother, about 70 metres from their home.

She said the four- year old informed their mother of the incident but when she arrived at the scene, the boy was already died.

Insp Simango said his mother reported the matter at Hillside Police Station and the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

She urged parents to ensure that their children do not play near water bodies.

  • Taa

    so sad, may the family find comfort in the Lord

  • pence

    abantwana kumele uhlale ubafundisa ukuthi ukugalula kuyini, thina sakhulela eduze le Ncema babehlala besethela inganekwana zamazimu, injuzu le ngwenya, uzwe zisithi ingwenya iyakuthela amanzi ngomsila wayo ukuze uwele emanzini ibisi kudla. Baphinde bathi ingwenya iyakuxotshanisa ize izongena egumeni ifike idilize isivalo iliqede, ngakho ke ukudlalela emanzini kwakusiba yinkani. Kwelinye ilanga sathola umgaxa ugxotshwe yimota ukhulu wahle wathi liyazibonela ukuthi ungaphambanisa ukuchapha umgwaqo kuyini okuvelayo imota iyakuchola.Nxa uchapha umgwaqo uyama ukhangele ngapha langapha hatshi ukuma emzileni ophakathi, kwakunzima bebuye basitshele ngamagesi letshefu. imfundiso zakhona zazikutshiya uqhuqha. wawusizwa abanye besithi lina selingamaxhegu libancane ngonanzelelo lwenu. kumbe uzwe kuthiwa inkomo iyakukhahlela uyevukela esibhedlela. Akusenani njengalokhu umphefumulo usedlule ngithi langenkathazo