Chimney thief jailed for 36 months

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A THIEF who got stuck for two days in a chimney at Thabiso Youth Centre in Bulawayo while on a mission to steal has been sentenced to 36 months.

Andrea Zunga (33) of Makokoba suburb appeared before magistrate Ms Nyaradzo Ringisai facing a charge of unlawful entry and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

“Your Worship, I didn`t steal anything. I was just following my friends who told me that they were going to collect their things in an office,” said Zunga.

Ms Ringisai sentenced Zunga to 36 months in prison but suspended 12 months for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

“You will serve an effective 24 months in prison. You have to restitute complainant the sum of $400 within six months,” she said.

“You have been found guilty as you are charged. You planned to go and steal with other co-accused persons who are still at large but unfortunately you got trapped. In sentencing you, l considered that you are a first offender but you are a menace in our society and only a custodial sentence is appropriate for you.”

Zunga was part of a gang of three that hatched a plan to enter Thabiso Youth Centre in the same suburb through the building’s two chimneys last month.

Zunga is now widely known as Zungu or Mgijimi, a zombie from popular South African soapie, Isibaya.

The names have stuck after pictures of Zunga looking like the powdered zombie soon after being rescued from the chimney, were posted on The Chronicle website.

Prosecuting, Ms Tarisai Mutarisi said on March 29 at around 9AM, Thabiso Youth Centre official Mr Sibonginkosi Masuku heard a hoarse voice from the chimney and suspected that there was someone who was trapped inside.

“Mr Masuku then informed police and the Fire Brigade. The accused person was rescued from the chimney by the fire brigade team through destroying the chimney,” said Ms Mutarisi.

“The accused person confessed to the police that he had come to steal from the youth centre with his friends who managed to get out using another chimney. He said he used the wrong chimney and he got stuck for two days.”

The prosecutor said Zunga’s accomplices managed to get away with a Lenovo laptop, two computer speakers, two monitors, a Central Processing Unit (CPU) and a leather jacket.

