Chinamasa attacks Professor Moyo

June 29, 2017 Headlines, International News
Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau
FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa, yesterday slammed Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo over his attacks on Government’s Command Agriculture Programme equating him to a barking dog that would not stop the programme.

Minister Chinamasa said this during the National Assembly’s question and answer session, while responding to a question from Zvimba West legislator Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi (Zanu-PF) on why the Government was not pulling in one direction over Command Agriculture.

Harare East legislator Cde Terrence Mukupe (Zanu-PF), had also asked Minister Chinamasa to clarify on funding of Command Agriculture given that some Government Ministers, especially Prof Moyo, were going on social media to attack the programme despite them being part of deliberations in Cabinet.

“The fact that some people are not in agreement is a non event when the programme is moving well. Varikutaura imbwa dziri kuhukura,” (those talking are barking dogs) said Minister Chinamasa in apparent reference to Prof Moyo who has relentlessly slammed the Government food initiative on his Twitter Account. Prof Moyo has been using social media to denigrate the programme calling it “command ugly culture” despite him being one of the beneficiaries at his farm in Mashonaland Central province.

He reportedly approached The Standard newspaper last week with a story attacking Command Agriculture, VP Mnangagwa and the programme’s financier, Sakunda Holdings, and reportedly assisted in the editing of the story.

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Chiwenga, war veterans and political analysts have called for Prof Moyo’s censure and urged him to resign if he does not agree with Government policies.

Minister Chinamasa said financial institutions that were initially reluctant to fund the programme, had already started coming on board, giving more credence to the programme.

“Following the success of that programme, we have begun to see commercial banks coming into play because these inputs must be paid up-front. Sakunda Holdings has started working with these commercial banks which are CBZ, Barclays and another one. Those who fail to repay would jeorpadise their chances of getting support in future,” said Minister Chinamasa.

He said the programme had exceeded Government expectations despite some challenges that were faced.

The latest crop assessment has revealed that over four million tonnes of food crops were harvested against national consumption of three million tonnes.
Chitungwiza North National Assembly Mr Godfrey Sithole (MDC-T), asked what criteria was used to select Sakunda.

In response, Minister Chinamasa said any person or financial institution prepared to lend Government money at less than five percent interest rate and willing to be repaid after one year was free to participate.

“We are going to support 1,8 million household. We will also be going on command fishery, livestock among others, soya-beans among others,” said Minister Chinamasa.

He said he had established a unit in his Ministry to study the reports from Auditor General and determine how to respond to recommendations.

He was responding to questions from Glen Norah MP Mr Webster Maondera (MDC-T), on why there was no action being taken against State entities that violated corporate governance procedures.

“I prefer that we get a draft of the Auditor’s report and then we can comment. We did not have the apparatus to read the report. It was only pressure from the public accounts committee that we put up a unit to study the report,” said Minister Chinamasa.
  • SAZIKHWAMA

    CHINAMASA, YOU HAVE BEEN A FINANCE MINISTER FOR YEARS NOW AND FINANCES ARE DETERIORATING. NOW YOU TRY TO STOP PEOPLE CRITICISING YOUR PROGRAMMES. IF THEY ARE A FAILURE THEY ARE A FAILURE PERIOD. WHY IS THE ECONOMY GOING DOWN IF YOU ARE DOING THE CORRECT THING. SHAME ON YOU, DICTATOR

  • Mugavimbi_Naledi

    besipetulela imlomo lengavula ezesabekayo thina’banye….!! give us news please….

  • Tom

    Jona is receiving more flack and this time from Pats! The Command ugly culture issue.He is being compared to a barking dog. Barking dogs are generally associated with trouble or danger in the home-it could be a thief,an intruder with an intent to harm etc. But the barking dog warns the master of some activity in his territory requiring the master to be on the alert. Is Jona the barking dog warning Bob to watch out? The fall out of this command nonsense will have a significant effect in the run up to the elections and ‘the dog’ may be warning the master to watch out lest he be embarrassed. But the real truth of the matter why Jona is getting brickbats is his pending exposition in the politburo of how ED has been plotting to replace Bob. That is the real reason why Chiwenga (Chipenga) has gone to the extent of threatening a whole government minister as if the ;appointing authority’ is not aware of what is happening!! Any exposure of ED’s games (and we know Jona will be thorough in his presentation)may dent his chances and those of his backers (chiwenka,mutswangison,etc) from state power and hence the calling for the censure and possibly expulsion of Jona which will result in him failing to make his presentation to the politburo!!Perhaps like Jona criptically twitted these guys these guys are afraid because they are up to no good! We shall watch. In the meantime shouldn’t Jona make a police report about this threat from the army commander. (not that it will make a difference!) Accidents with dogs involved have been known to happen. Watch out wherever you go Jona because i bet you someone is watching your every move and do not trust even your security detail because money is a powerful incentive. Remember who killed Laurent Kabila?

    • Bulawayo born

      good point. the prof now must watch out to many enemies

  • The Observer

    This concept of Command Agriculture is ambiguously defined by its architects,who claim that it is a success when it is invisible except by those who doctored it. Specifically, where is it, where the nation can both quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate it? We need an objective proposition guided by scientific paradigm if the society is to have confidence in the political leadership. Let’s separate distortion from reality. The politicians design a cake and eat it all without the involvement of the society they purport to represent…its a merely friendship programme for the juntas nothing else!!! I therefore support the Prof. Those who claim that the programme is a success are blasphemous, it’s only God who gave us rains, and we struggled to buy inadequate seeds.

    • Joy

      And who are you, a foreigner?

    • Ralph

      I agree with you word for word. Who collated the statistical information to quantity and qualify the success of the programme? As of Jonathan Moyo he is worse than those he is criticizing cz he was the author of propaganda here in zimbabwe, the author of succession politics in zanu. We suffered under him as info minister. Every word he speaks now is driven by his hatred for ED bcz in his own words wamusebenzisa. It’s a perfect case of a demon fighting another demon. No saint btwn the fighters

  • Ronald Khumalo

    Barking Dog really funny.Bunch of burnouts this ZANU PF no clue no plan to get us out of where we are.Step aside and give others a chance if they fail also the people will ask them to move.It’s not like we have a shortage of competent, able bodied, young men and women.Call it a day go to your farms enjoy your life.

  • Essexvale

    Succession wars being fought out in public. Sad isn’t it that media houses are resorting to using such stories in order to sell their rags …. beg your pardon; that should read publications.

    • Doctor Do little

      The part that these people are not aware of is that in these kind of situations when the” ….(excuse my French) hits the fan” it is likely that none of them will be players anymore. Big mistake to think this will go on for ever. A good Politician always keeps his eye focused on the people.

      • Essexvale

        Thank you. Nothing that I can do will improve your apt observation !

  • Seles

    Shame on you Patrick. How I hate people who insult others before getting clarification over what they are not happy with. As a learned man, Patrick, please inquire from Moyo what it is that he is not happy with, then you can draw your conclusions from there. There is never a fool proof idea in this world and if you thought yours had no holes, then you are obviously not from this planet.