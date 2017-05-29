Chitembwe blames injuries as Caps draw

Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 1-1 Caps United

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said the champions are reeling from a number of injuries in their camp after the Green Machine dropped another two points on the road in this Castle Lager Premiership tie at Gibbo yesterday.

It means Makepekepe have now just picked one out of six points in their last two league assignments after they lost their tie against ZPC Kariba.

“Considering that we had a game on Wednesday, the boys played well. When you make six changes, definitely it affects the rhythm of the game,” said Chitembwe.

“Tafadzwa Rusike, Devon Chafa, Edmore Sibanda, Ronald Chitiyo, Valentine Musarurwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi are out injured and it’s not easy when the core of the team is out and you have to chop and change.”

Although the home side have been failing to post positive results at home, this draw was welcomed by coach Taurai Mangwiro whose men slumped to a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Yadah Stars in their last match.

“I think we handled the game well playing against the champions in Zimbabwe, a team that is carrying our hopes in the Champions League. I think we played well in both halves,” said Mangwiro.

“Even when they scored we fought and I am happy with the fighting spirit in the team and we managed to salvage a draw because of that.”

Triangle started the match as the more offensive side and had two attempts cleared from the line after two successive corner-kicks from Russell Madamombe.

The visitors had their first real chance of the match when speedy winger Phineas Bhamusi teed Abbas Amidu to force a point blank save from Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu.

Veteran striker Tarisai Rukanda missed a sitter after benefiting from a tame clearance from ‘keeper Jorum Muchambo three minutes before the breather.

The visitors were rewarded in the 65th minute through Kudzi Nyamupfukudza, who also netted the winner in the same fixture at Gibbo last season, scored again.

The midfielder, who played as a right back due to injuries in the Makepekepe camp, struck at the back post after the Triangle defence failed to deal with Amidu’s fine cross.

Caps United chose defence as their weapon after the goal and were punished three minutes after they took the lead as Simba Makoni restored parity for the home side.

Both teams then pressed for a winner but CAPS had the better chances although their hopes were thwarted by excellent defending by man-of-the-match Kudzai Chigwida and his partner Guthrie Zhokinyi.

Teams

Triangle: R. Mudimu, R. Kawondera, R. Mhlanga,K Chigwida, G Zhokinyi, T. Huwa, B Juwayeyi (C, Mukanhairi 70min), R Madamombe, S. Makoni (B. Maglas 88th min) T. Rukanda (N. Melson 54th min), N. Lameck

Cap United: J.Muchambo , K Nyamupfukudza, R Pfumbidzai, J. Jangano, C. Munzabwa, C Kamhapa, M. Muchenje, J Ngodzo (D Chungwa 46th min), J Nguluve (C. Machisi 78th min), P Bhamusi , A Amidu