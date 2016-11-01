Chiyangwa blasts Sibanda, Dube

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa reportedly launched a scathing attack on Southern Region councillors, including his deputy Omega Sibanda and PSL chairman Peter Dube, accusing them of causing problems in his administration.

Some councillors who attended the Saturday meeting said they were shocked by Chiyangwa’s utterances, as they felt he belittled them and accused him of failing to properly preside over the meeting.

According to the councillors, the relegation and promotion deadlock incensed Chiyangwa, who called for a lunch break as things spun out of control.

“It is true that Chiyangwa expressed his anger towards Southern Region councillors, whom he said were a problem to his administration. He said so during his remarks after lunch. Chiyangwa had adjourned the meeting after people had voted with the majority saying the PSL should relegate four teams, something he was against. He thought that he will win over councillors so that they withdraw their proposal of relegating four clubs, but failed. He was agitated by their defiance and when the meeting resumed after lunch, he just proceeded without concluding the matter,” said a councillor.

“Without mincing his words, Chiyangwa said the Southern Region led by Musa Mandaza, who submitted constitutional reform proposals which laid the foundation for the chaos that ensued, was a problem. Surprisingly, people like Northern Region chairman Willard Manyengavana are the ones that were disrupting proceedings yet Chiyangwa chose to attack Southern Region councillors.”

Chiyangwa is said to have blasted Sibanda and Dube, whom he said always engaged in a war of words during their executive meetings.

“By choosing to undress and embarrass Dube and Sibanda, Chiyangwa could have done so on purpose to show councillors that the two were affecting progress during meetings. As the association’s president, he should have addressed that with his board, but only he knows why he did so.

That move is likely to strain relations with his deputy, who helped him when he made blunders. Remember, it’s Sibanda who took the blame when Chiyangwa fired (Warriors’ coach) Callisto Pasuwa and made his deputy announce the news. When that backfired, Chiyangwa claimed to have been in South Africa and took the glory for ‘reversing’ the decision,” a councillor said.

One councillor said: “I think it’s not fair for the Zifa president to blame our (Southern) region when everything we raised was for the good of football. The other regions shared the same sentiments and why didn’t he rebuke the guys from the Northern Region or other councillors who were a nuisance at the meeting.”

Sibanda and Dube were unavailable for comment, while Mandaza referred questions to the Zifa vice-president.

“I can’t comment on that, only Sibanda can comment on that,” said Mandaza.

