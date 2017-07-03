Chiyangwa named Most Influential Leader

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa’s robust style of management has seen him being named the 2016 Most Influential Leader by the Zimbabwe Institute of Management.

The award is in recognition of the contribution and dedication to developing and promoting best practice in management and leadership.

In a congratulatory message yesterday, Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said the award was yet another classic example of the Harare property mogul’s rising star in football leadership.

“The Zifa executive committee, assembly and secretariat would like to congratulate its president for being named the Most Influential Leader by the Zimbabwe Institute of Management. Chiyangwa truly deserves this award, which is in recognition of his outstanding contribution and dedication to developing and promoting best practices in management and leadership,” Gwesela’s statement reads.

“The award comes at a time when he, together with other leaders, are driving a football revolution, not only in the Cosafa region, but also on the African continent.”

Chiyangwa’s stock has continued to rise ever since he was voted Zifa president on December 5, 2015, taking over from Cuthbert Dube. A year later, he took over the leadership of Cosafa, succeeding Suketu Patel.

He was also key in ending Cameronian strongman Issa Hayatou’s 28-year reign of Caf as campaign manager for the winner Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar in what had initially been viewed as an impossible task.

Chiyangwa was also appointed vice-president of the highly influential Caf African Cup of Nations organising committee.