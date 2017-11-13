Chombo urges ‘party procedure, soberness’ in Zanu-PF expulsions

John Murwira and Heather Charema, Mash West Bureau

ZANU-PF national secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo, yesterday called for party procedure and soberness in expelling errant cadres who were working in cahoots with the expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee (PCC) in Chinhoyi, yesterday Dr Chombo said there should be no short cuts in expelling party cadres who are perceived to have been loyalists to the axed VP Mnangagwa.

“To those who have names submitted to the party for expulsion, they must not be short cuts. Let us follow procedure to the point. The province needs to clarify issues as stipulated in the Green Book. There must not be short cuts. We also know that people are eyeing certain positions and might abuse the situation to label others. Let us follow procedure.”

Dr Chombo said those who had issues with fellow party members should lodge their complaints in writing.

“Party members who have issues, should go back to their constituencies and put in writing all the allegations that they are levelling against each other and follow all the party procedures from cell level up to national level,” he said.

Dr Chombo also took a swipe at some party members who were now jostling for positions ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“A lot of people are looking for positions and people might be pin pointing at each other without necessarily getting to the bottom of the story,” he said.

Dr Chombo said party members should instead be a united front ahead of next year’s elections.

“During this election period we should be united more than any other party,” he said.

Mashonaland West Province last week recommended the expulsion from party of Zvimba West National Assembly member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi and former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ms Prisca Mupfumira.