Chrome scam exposed

By Martin Kadzere

AN investigation into chrome operations has unearthed irregularities with most firms operating without Government certificates and licences.

According to an audit report prepared by the Mines and Mining Development Ministry late last year, at least half of the companies investigated were found to have only registered with the rural district councils in which they are operating.

This has led to the suspension of four companies, mainly in Masvingo, where the practice was reportedly rampant. Irregularities were also found in Mazowe and Mutoko.

The investigations were centred mainly on verification of acquisition of mining and mineral processing rights and inspection of safety, health and environmental practices.

“Disturbing irregularities were picked up in the registration of chrome processing plants. Fifty percent were found to have been registered with rural district councils and do not have certificates from the ministry,” said the report.

For instance, Bunday Technical Mining and Icon Alloys (Private) Ltd were granted processing permits by Runde District Council and Masvingo Rural District Council respectively.

Bunday, owned by Chinese investors, had already entered into a 99-year lease agreement with Runde Rural District Council.

“It is evident that there is rampant, indiscriminate and flagrant disregard of the provisions of the mining statutes by foreign and local chromite miners,” read part of the report.

On all sites visited, there were no legally appointed skilled workers as required by the law. It was also established that most companies had no environmental impact assessments.

The investigators also observed that the miners were reluctant to divulge information pertaining to labour and production records.

Officials interviewed indicated that labour and production records could be found at their head offices in Harare or Gweru.

At one of the companies, the investigation team was told the records could only be obtained in China. It also emerged that most operators were not submitting production records to relevant authorities, which could suggest rampant smuggling.

While all companies expressed willingness to build smelters, there was no documentation to support their intention.

“There are no notable successful indigenous chromite miners (in areas investigated) as most are renting or subcontracting mining activities to foreigners in return for a fee, calculated on tonnage produced,” according to the report.

Deputy Mines and Mining Development Minister Gift Chimanikire said his ministry would soon engage stakeholders such as the Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development, Environmental Management Agency and Chamber of Mines, to map a way forward.

Zimbabwe’s chrome reserves are located within the Great Dyke. The resource is categorised as world class, and considerable value addition takes place as the ore is processed into ferro-chrome alloys before export.