Chronicle HR manager Gumbo dies

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMPAPERS Bulawayo branch Human Resources Manager Mr Blessing Tungamirai Gumbo has died.

He was 39.

Mr Gumbo died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday morning after a short illness .

Family spokesperson Mr Tanyanyiwa Gumbo said his brother fell sick on Saturday and was rushed to hospital when his condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening. “I spoke to him on Tuesday morning when I was going for a job interview. I needed his assistance but he wished me well instead and said he was feeling weak.

We later received a call that his condition had worsened and he had been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit,” said Tanyanyiwa.

He said at one time doctors told them that a blood transfusion was needed. “We would like to thank his pastor from Barham Green church who bought the four pints of blood as his medical aid did not cater for that and his friend who took him to hospital since we were all in Harare.

“Sadly at around 10AM as we were preparing to come to Bulawayo from Harare together with his wife, a call came through announcing his death,” said Tanyanyiwa.

He described his brother as a caring, loving family man who had a big heart. “My brother was reserved but he would say what was in his heart. He was the first born in our family and took care of us,” Tanyanyiwa.

He said his brother, a devout Catholic, had just completed building his house and had moved his parents from Gokwe to stay with his family in Harare.

Tanyanyiwa said a funeral service would be conducted at the Roman Catholic Church in Barham Green at 8AM this morning before they proceed to Harare. The body will lie in state at his home in Seke before burial at Besa Village.

Zimpapers Bulawayo Branch Acting General Manager, Mr Godwin Takundwa, said the company had lost a good man who was an asset after joining the company in August 2013.

“He was an approachable man, he wasn’t a difficult man and had a sober mind in terms of industrial relations. Rarely would you hear him shouting at people even when he was insulted.

“He was quite an asset to the branch and we have lost a good man in Human Resources,” he said.

Mr Takundwa said Mr Gumbo joined the company at a difficult time but was able to bring change and transform his department.

“He joined the company at a difficult time in 2013-14 when it was struggling in terms of it being in the red. His contribution did a lot in bringing profitability to the company,” said Mr Takundwa.

“He was also instrumental in the rationalisation of corporate affairs in his department and also managed industrial relations very well. He was also key in implementing the balance score card performance measurement at the branch.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and ask them to take heart at such a difficult time. It was untimely but it was the will of the Lord”.

Before joining Zimpapers, Mr Gumbo previously worked for Business Equipment Corporation, Doves Morgan Funeral Services and Art Corporation among others.

He was a holder of Masters’ Degree in Strategic Management from Chinhoyi University of Technology, a degree in Politics and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe and a diploma in Human Resource Management from IPMZ.

Mr Gumbo is survived by a wife, Annamore and two children —both boys aged 13 and three. Mourners are gathered at number 78 Balfour Road in Bellevue suburb.

