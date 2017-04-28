Chronicle makes second donation to Tsholotsho flood victims

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMPAPERS Bulawayo branch yesterday donated to Tsholotsho flood victims following an appeal to its employees and members of the public to assist displaced villagers.

Zimpapers Public Relations and Corporate Affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi and Managing Editor Isaac Waniwa handed over clothes, blankets, sanitary pads and shoes to Matabeleland North Provincial Administrator Ms Latiso Dlamini who received the donation on behalf of the flood victims.

The handover ceremony was held at The Chronicle offices.

The branch’s members of staff and a number of well-wishers contributed goods for the flood victims.

Presenting the donation, Ms Tonhodzayi said Zimpapers Bulawayo branch felt duty bound to help the flood victims.

Yesterday’s donation was the second one, following another one to the flood victims last month.

“This is our token of empathy and sympathy as the Zimbabwe Newspapers Bulawayo Branch. We have managed to mobilise these donations from our staff and also from members of the public who dropped the donations at our office. We believe that if one member of our community needs assistance, every community member should rise to the occasion and assist wherever they can. If one of us is suffering, we are all suffering,” she said.

The flood victims were evacuated to Sipepa Clinic last month.

Churches, local business executives, health practitioners and individuals responded to the call for donations.

Mpilo Central Hospital doctors donated five cartons of tissue paper, five cartons of laundry bars, six bags of clothing and three packs of sanitary ware.

Women from Skytop flea market donated clothes and a blanket for the flood victims.

Seventh Day Adventist Church Youths and Ladies donated 30 packets of sanitary wear and SDA ladies donated six bags of clothing and shoes. Some of the donations were from South Africa and Harare.

Members of staff from The Chronicle donated clothing, blankets and shoes.

Ms Dlamini thanked Zimpapers and the Bulawayo community for the donation.

“We are really grateful for this kind gesture by Zimpapers Bulawayo Branch. The donation will go a long way because most of these people lost all their clothing,” she said.

Ms Dlamini said more donations were needed as the flood victims were being relocated to higher ground and were in need of building material.

“I think we are now oversubscribed with food and clothing. We now need assistance in the form of building material, pots, plates, utensils and other appliances that can be necessary in a home,” she said.

—@andile_tshuma.